Evangelist Lou Engle Calls a Million 'Esthers' to DC Mall for 'America's Last Stand'

In the book of Esther, we see how God raised up a young woman during a time of crisis to save her people, the Jews. Evangelist Lou Engle sees 2024 as another pivotal moment in history, with God calling women to save this nation. Engle is calling a million women to the DC Mall in October, for such a time as this.

"Everyone knows, America is in a time of crisis, the world is in a time of crisis… fasting and prayer has always shifted history. Esther was raised up for a time (when), if there wasn't a shift, they would lose a whole nation," Engle said.

In 2017, Lou Engle had a powerful dream.

In the dream, "A woman stands up and she's teaching the book of Esther, and she says, 'and these two words in the book of Esther actually mean Nazgul.' I explode out of the dream instantly knowing what it means. I watched the third part of the Lord of the Rings where the Nazgul Witch King is destroying the armies of men and says, 'No man can kill me,' but the king's daughter takes off her helmet, lets her hair down and says… 'I am no man!' and pierces the Nazgul with her sword," Engle recalls.

'A Massive Women's Esther Movement Is Coming'

"I wake up and I knew there's coming a massive Women's Esther movement that will have authority just like Esther to take down spiritual powers, ideologies, and they will rise up a righteous woman's movement, and I believe they will shift history," said Engle.

That's why on October 12th, the Jewish Day of Atonement, Engle is calling for an army of women to fast and pray on the National Mall in D.C.

"The Day of Atonement – the day when the blood is applied to the doorposts of the nation's national guilt and saves from mercy, gives mercy or judgment – we will take a massive communion service that day and plead the blood over this nation, daring to believe that God will loose America into a new day of mercy," Engle said.

In addition to women, Engle also wants men, who like Esther's uncle, Mordecai, understand the times we're living in.

"We believe it is an Esther-Mordecai moment, not a division of male and female, but to connect together before the heart of God and believe that God will heal us and heal us in our ideologies," he said.

'God, Put Me in the Fight!'

"So, I prayed a crazy prayer and I said, 'God put me in the fight!' and He took me up on it!" said Jenny Donnelly, a mother of five from Oregon and founder of Her Voice Movement. Donnelly says God also told her to gather a million women to pray to turn the nation back to God.

"The Holy Spirit does not consult your Instagram account, your Facebook following. I thought, 'You got the wrong girl,'" Donnelly said.

When she heard about Engle's mandate – she reached out and they teamed up.

During an appearance on the popular conservative show FlashPoint, Engle said, "I am so excited about being with Jenny because I believe we are in an Esther moment, worldwide. Who would have guessed that when we started mobilizing a vision of an Esther movement that Oct. 7th would take place and a worldwide explosion of antisemitism. We're believing for a worldwide anointing of Esthers who are going to challenge that ideology like she did," Engle said.

Donnelly sees this as an event for all women not just the super spiritual.

"How can I mobilize the gal who's in the cul-de-sac, just watching kids? We need her voice, and we don't need her to step back and say somebody else is going to take care of this. No, we need a grassroots movement of women who do something," she said.

Engle, known for leading "The Call" prayer events, believes this October event at the National Mall will be one of the most significant prayer meetings of our lifetime.

"Well, I look at Joel chapter two, when there's no hope for a nation, when there is no remedy: 'blow the trumpet in Zion and call a fast.' It is in those moments that God looses mercy in a day to a nation. There are certain times when God says, 'You must gather and if you gather, the Lord will fight for us.' We believe we're in that kind of moment," Engle said.