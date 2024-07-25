Pastor Faced Death Threats, Had to Go Into Hiding After Revealing Republican Political Beliefs

Pastor Corey Brooks is a fixture in Chicago. The popular preacher is affectionately known as the “Rooftop Pastor” for his valiant efforts to create a much-needed community center — a goal that led him to live atop a building for nearly one year to spark awareness and raise funds.

Brooks, a Black preacher with deep community roots, ended up raising tens of millions of dollars for his transformational community and opportunity center, which is now under construction.

But he was also recently in the headlines for delivering a closing prayer during the Republican National Convention and for penning a Fox News op-ed titled, “I Reject the Victimhood Mentality Democrats Want Me to Accept. That’s Why This Black Pastor Is a Republican.”

In it, Brooks explained what happened years ago when people found out he’s a conservative — a revelation he said didn’t go over too well.

“Being in a Democratic stronghold city and state … I underestimated the response drastically,” he told Billy Hallowell’s “Higher Ground” podcast. “I thought it would be OK. You know, people are free to have an opinion.”

Brooks quickly learned just how unpalatable some found his views, as he faced death threats and intense anger. Listen to him explain:

“There was a lot of pushback, a lot of negative things that were said, a lot of character assassination,” he said, noting he lost three-fourths of his congregation at the time. “We went from about 2,000-strong to about 500. And it was not a result of sin, it wasn’t a result of somebody did something wrong — it was just the result of my political beliefs and the onslaught of attacks that people launched at me.”

Brooks continued, “Our family had to go into hiding for several weeks. It was really bad.”

People found out about Brooks’ views after he publicly supported a Republican candidate running for governor and his approval was promoted on social media and through other avenues.

“That’s where people really found out, ‘OK, he’s a Republican. Not only is he Republican, but he has conservative views,’ and that launched an onslaught of attack,” Brooks said.

The preacher said the reaction at the time “felt like betrayal” and sparked depression. Though he tried to present as if he was unaffected, he was “torn apart” inside. But when some fellow pastors came alongside him to offer encouragement, he was able to move forward and get past all of the drama.

Years later, Brooks is still sharing his conservative perspective and said he’s ready this time for the anger and critique that’s already coming his way.

One of the big issues Brooks is passionate about is speaking against what he sees as a victim mindset — something he said is too often instilled in Americans.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I’m victorious in Christ,” he said. “I’m an overcomer, and I think, oftentimes, what’s being taught by individuals to people in our community is that somehow we are victims and that we are not overcomers, and that someone is always doing something to us that prohibits us from reaching our destinies.”

Brooks said he opposes this philosophy because it makes some see themselves as “inferior” and unable to persist.

“They think of themselves [as] not being able to accomplish and achieve anything,” he said. “I’m against all of that, and so that’s one of the reasons why I can’t vote certain ways because I think certain groups tried to emphasize individuals being victims.”

Despite nasty emails and pushback for sharing his views, Brooks has no intention of quieting down.

Meanwhile, construction on his massive economic opportunity and leadership center is underway after he raised over $20 million. He believes the center will be “a vibrant hub of opportunity, innovation, and transformation.”

Brooks’ Project H.O.O.D. nonprofit, which is spearheading the effort, plans to officially open the center during the summer of 2025.

“We’re working very hard,” he said. “We’ve got lots of great programs, and people’s lives are really being transformed through our not-for-profit organization called Project H.O.O.D., which stands for ‘Helping Others Obtain Destiny.’ And that’s where our focus is.”

Listen to Brooks share his entire story here.

