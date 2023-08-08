One Year After Mar-A-Lago Raid, Trump Plagued by Legal Trouble

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

One year ago today, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Since then, the former president has been indicted three times, and a fourth set of charges could come down as early as this week.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been looking into attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. She says that the investigation is now complete.

"The work is accomplished, after two-and-a-half years, we're ready to go," Willis recently told a local news outlet.

Trump has publicly denounced the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

"They're trying to make it illegal to question the results of an election," he said during a recent rally.

The three indictments already filed against Trump include almost 80 felony counts on charges related to hush money payments, mishandling and concealing classified documents, and seeking to stop the peaceful transfer of power. He's pleaded not guilty to all of it and continues to campaign on his legal trouble.

"Ya know, every time you get indicted I like to check the polls, one more indictment and I think this election's over, one more," Trump told the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire.

He also continues to lash out on social media.

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith is now asking the federal judge overseeing Trump's election interference case to limit what sensitive evidence he can share publicly.

In the public filing, Smith wrote: "Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

On ABC's "This Week," Trump's attorney John Lauro pushed back against Smith's request.

"The position of the prosecutor is non-sensitive, ordinary evidence should not be disclosed to the press. That's shocking. Not only do they want to violate President Trump's First Amendment rights, they want to violate freedom of the press," Lauro said.

Smith could also be adding to the charges against Trump. This time over the former president's efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury met Tuesday, a sign the special counsel is close to making a final decision on whether or not to move forward with yet another indictment.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***