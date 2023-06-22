No Right to Privacy? Riley Gaines Tells Senate of Locker Room Trauma with Lia Thomas

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, a former NCAA women's swimming star took aim at a White House proposal on transgender athletes.

The Biden administration is seeking to redefine Title IX which was created to protect the rights of women. With the president trying to change Title IX to now promote transgender issues instead, athlete Riley Gaines testified at a Senate hearing.

Gaines raised the issue of women's rights as she spoke about competing with trans swimmer Lia Thomas and the shocking experience of having to share the same dressing room with a biological male.

"In addition to being forced to give up our awards and our titles and our opportunities, the NCAA forced me and my fellow swimmers to share a locker room with Thomas, a six-foot-four 22-year-old male equipped with and exposing male genitalia," a visibly shaken Gaines testified.

"We were not forewarned we would be sharing a locker room," she said. "We were not asked for our consent and we did not give our consent."

She described the nature of the locker room situation in which she felt violated. "If nothing else, I truly hope you can see this is a violation of our right to privacy, and how some of us have felt uncomfortable, embarrassed, and even traumatized by this experience," she testified.

The NCAA star also disputed a witness who denied male athletes have a biological advantage over women.

Riley called rewriting Title IX to ensure transgender athletes the ability to compete on teams consistent with their gender identity "an abomination."

Despite the high visibility of transgenders in the media and the entertainment worlds, and the push for gender transitions for minors, a new poll shows an increasing number of Americans believe gender is determined at birth.

Sixty-one percent of Americans now say the only way to define male and female is by the sex listed on the birth certificate.

That's up from 51 percent in May of last year.

And 45 percent of Americans say only adults, ages 18 and over, should be able to get the medical procedures needed to change genders.

