No Right to Privacy? Riley Gaines Tells Senate of Locker Room Trauma with Lia Thomas

CBN News
06-22-2023

Share This article

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, a former NCAA women's swimming star took aim at a White House proposal on transgender athletes.

The Biden administration is seeking to redefine Title IX which was created to protect the rights of women. With the president trying to change Title IX to now promote transgender issues instead, athlete Riley Gaines testified at a Senate hearing. 

Gaines raised the issue of women's rights as she spoke about competing with trans swimmer Lia Thomas and the shocking experience of having to share the same dressing room with a biological male. 

"In addition to being forced to give up our awards and our titles and our opportunities, the NCAA forced me and my fellow swimmers to share a locker room with Thomas, a six-foot-four 22-year-old male equipped with and exposing male genitalia," a visibly shaken Gaines testified.

"We were not forewarned we would be sharing a locker room," she said. "We were not asked for our consent and we did not give our consent."

RECENT  Militant Trans Mob Assaults Female Athlete Riley Gaines After She Speaks Up for Women's Rights

She described the nature of the locker room situation in which she felt violated. "If nothing else, I truly hope you can see this is a violation of our right to privacy, and how some of us have felt uncomfortable, embarrassed, and even traumatized by this experience," she testified.

The NCAA star also disputed a witness who denied male athletes have a biological advantage over women.

READ  Doctors Verify the 'Scientific Evidence' Proves Trans Swimmer LiaThomas' Unfair Advantage Over Females

Riley called rewriting Title IX to ensure transgender athletes the ability to compete on teams consistent with their gender identity "an abomination."

MUST SEE  'I'm Not Afraid!' Riley Gaines Stands Her Ground in Fight to Keep Female Sports Female

Despite the high visibility of transgenders in the media and the entertainment worlds, and the push for gender transitions for minors, a new poll shows an increasing number of Americans believe gender is determined at birth.

Sixty-one percent of Americans now say the only way to define male and female is by the sex listed on the birth certificate.

That's up from 51 percent in May of last year.

And 45 percent of Americans say only adults, ages 18 and over, should be able to get the medical procedures needed to change genders.

READ  House GOP Proposing Women's Sports Bill After Riley Gaines Held for Ransom by Trans Activists

LATEST  Mayo Clinic Prof Suspended for Saying Testosterone Has a 'Dramatic' Impact in Sports

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More