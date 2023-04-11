House GOP Proposing Women's Sports Bill After Riley Gaines Held for Ransom by Trans Activists

Congressional Republicans are introducing a bill that would keep biological men who have transitioned to a female presentation out of women's sports at public schools – including high schools, colleges and universities.

Former collegiate swimming champion Riley Gaines has said she supports the measure. The move comes as Gaines is threatening legal action against San Francisco State University after she was physically and verbally assaulted at the school by trans activists Thursday night.

She had just spoken about her traumatic experience of competing against a trans swimmer who beat all the biological women in the NCAA women's championship. Gaines is one of many female athletes who now oppose letting transgender athletes who transition from male to female to compete against women.

Gaines told Fox News' Tucker Carlson about being assaulted by militant trans activists at SFSU. "All of a sudden after my speech the room was stormed, the lights were turned off, and I was rushed – with no one there to escort me to a safe place. I was punched. I was hit multiple times. I was shoved, until finally, we exited the room," she recalled.

After that, Gaines was barricaded in a classroom for three hours and she says the protestors demanded ransom if she wanted to make it home safely.

A university official said she was proud of the students who protested peacefully. But Gaines replied that the ambush was the opposite of peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is proposing a rule giving broad protections to transgender athletes in public schools. The rule expands Title IX to include gender identity and applies to any school or college that receives taxpayer dollars.

The Biden proposal forbids schools from putting in place policies that "categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity."

It does, however, allow schools to limit the participation of trans athletes for fairness and safety reasons. That's led some progressive Democrats to denounce the rule.

