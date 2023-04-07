Militant Trans Mob Assaults Female Athlete Riley Gaines After She Speaks Up for Women's Rights

Female athlete Riley Gaines was verbally excoriated by a pro-transgender mob and physically assaulted by a man wearing a dress on Thursday night, all because she was speaking up for her rights as a woman.

Gaines, a former NCAA women's swimming star, was at a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University to give a speech on women's sports.

She was recounting her story of competing against Lia Thomas, a biological male, in the 2022 NCAA championship. Thomas, won the national title as a trans athlete, defeating all the biological females in the NCAA's Division 1 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships last March.

The violent physical attack against Gaines happened as militant trans activists ambushed her in the hallway, verbally assaulting her by screaming and cursing at her for her stance on women's sports.

After she was assaulted, Gaines tweeted, "The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces."

Gaines continued, "Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

Former transgender influencer Oli London also shared about the incident, speaking up on Gaines' behalf. London had been living a trans life and was about to undergo irreversible surgery when God got a hold of his life and opened his eyes to who he really was.

He tweeted about the attack on Gaines, saying, "A Transgender Male, wearing a dress, punched Riley repeatedly while the Trans Mob chased and harassed her until she was forced to take shelter in a locked room. All because she was speaking about women's rights."

National Tension Escalating Over Trans Sports Debate

This latest example of the escalating tension and violence by trans activists comes amid a national debate about women's rights vs. transgender rights, especially because the two are at odds when it comes to sports.

The Biden administration is pushing for trans athletes to be allowed to join girls' and women's sports, trying to force schools that receive federal funding to adopt pro-trans policies.

But state lawmakers are fighting back. A wave of Republican-led states like West Virginia and Kansas are taking steps to protect the rights of genetically female athletes.

“At what point does the federal government not understand the U.S. Constitution that says we have states’ rights?” said Republican state Rep. Brenda Landwehr, of Wichita, Kansas. “We can make decisions on our own.”

West Virginia's law on transgender athletes and girls' sports is already facing a court challenge. That law defines male and female based on science, looking to the student’s “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

