McCarthy Calls Biden Impeachment Inquiry 'Natural Step Forward'

WASHINGTON - As Congress plans to return to D.C. in two weeks, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims Republicans have mounting evidence of financial misconduct from President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, that could lead to a possible impeachment investigation.

"If you look at all the information we've been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday.

McCarthy contends there is a culture of corruption within the Biden family that involves bribery and millions of dollars going to the family through multiple shell companies.

"Only because Republicans took the majority have we found out what President Biden told us when he was running for office is not true," said McCarthy. "He said he never had any dealings with his son's business and that he never even talked to them. We've now found out that not only did he call in to the meetings, he went to dinner."

"And after the dinner, Hunter Biden got a new Porsche that there was $3.5 million transferred," continued McCarthy. "We now found out as he was a sitting vice president, the family created 20 shell companies. They received 16 of 17 payments from Romania while he was vice president."

Former President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the Democrat-led House twice, chimed in on Truth Social calling Biden a "stone cold crook" and telling Republicans in Congress to "impeach the bum or fade into oblivion."

President Biden, who started the work week welcoming kids back to school in D.C., continues to deny he had any involvement in Hunter's overseas business dealings.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 45% of respondents said they believe the Biden family is corrupt, compared to 53% who believe the Trump family is corrupt. When asked which family is more corrupt, 46% of respondents said the Trumps compared to 36% who said the Bidens. That same poll found 64% of Americans believe Hunter Biden did something illegal.

"We can't have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and expect we're going to win," claimed GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie on ABC Sunday.

Christie claims the Biden/Trump legal challenges do not cancel each other out since Hunter Biden is not on the ballot.

"The fact is that the two people who would be on the ballot if we nominated Donald Trump would be Donald Trump and Joe Biden, not Hunter Biden, and the fact is it's the conduct of the people who are running for office that's going to matter the most," claimed Christie. "We might find out more about President Biden in the months to come, but the fact is right now Donald Trump is out on bail in four different jurisdictions."

Thus far, Biden's campaign has avoided speaking about the legal troubles facing his son, Hunter, and they're also not focused on Trump's issues either, claiming they want an independent justice system handling both of them.