'March of Israel' Set for D.C. Tuesday as Biden Confirms 4-Hour Daily Pauses by IDF

Jewish and Christian groups in the U.S. are calling on Israel's supporters to rally on behalf of the Jewish state in the nation's capital next week. "The March for Israel" will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Event organizers say the goals are threefold:

Calling for the release of the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas.

Standing against the rise of global antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attack.

And, showing support for the Biden administration and members of Congress who are backing Israel's right to defend itself.

People are expected to show up in strong numbers and participants are calling for the return of the estimated 240 hostages Hamas terrorists have been holding since their barbaric attack inside Israel on Oct. 7.

President Joe Biden is pressing the Jewish state for a multi-day ceasefire in a bid to get those hostages released.

March organizers hope Biden listens on Tuesday. Biden had confirmed Israel agreed to four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its continued military operations against Hamas. The president hopes the daily pauses will help facilitate hostage releases.

A reporter standing off-camera asked the president, "Message to families who have hostages in Gaza?"

"Not going to stop until we get them out," Bide replied.

Tuesday's march, organized in part by the Jewish Federations of North America, the event aims to combat a disturbing increase in antisemitism since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

Experts told CBN News a large turnout will send a message of tolerance.

"I think what's important is not what's said at the rally. What's important is how many people show up. This is a number's game. People will take notice if there's a large crowd," said former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian supporters also marched in D.C. calling for a ceasefire.

"This has been one of the hardest months in history for our people," said Nadya Tannous, general coordinator for the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Meanwhile, the White House has condemned the rise of both Islamophobia and antisemitism in America.

At the University of Connecticut, Hillel, Jewish students have said they have been targeted.

"We're seeing Jewish students being the target, whether in classrooms, verbally, and at some points physically being hurt but also a lot on social media," explained Jessica Beden, Hillel Student Board president.

Annabelle Rutledge, executive vice president of Concerned Women for America, said hundreds of students are fighting antisemitism on college campuses by holding prayer rallies. Those prayer warriors are also bound for the D.C. rally.

"So I think our hope is that we would be the hope to the Jewish, our, you know, Jewish brothers and sisters showing them that we, every single person is created in the image of God," she said. "We are inherently image bearers, whether we share faith or not."

March participants will also show their support for how the U.S. Congress has backed Israel, not only in words but with military might.

This week has also been a sobering time for Jews around the world, marking the tragic 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht - the "Night of Broken Glass." That's when the Nazis unleashed a wave of antisemitic violence on Germany's Jewish community.

The night was horrific as rioters smashed the windows of Jewish businesses and synagogues. They also rounded up 30,000 Jewish men and murdered at least 91 people.

The night was a precursor to the so-called "Final Solution" in which the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

Click here to learn more about the March for Israel.