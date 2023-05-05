'Infuriating': CA Teen Confronts School Board After Trans Student Assaults Female Students

A California high school senior has confronted her school board for allowing biological men to enter the women's locker room after viral videos showed a trans-identifying male student attacking female students.

Megan Simpkins attends Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California. She spoke at the Riverside Unified School District's board meeting on April 27 and called out the school for not actively protecting its female student body.

Teen calls out trans male student that has been attacking female students at MLK High School in Riverside Ca. She say he also has been using the girls restrooms and lock room. So proud of the brave women standing against this. No man should be hitting girls period! pic.twitter.com/Ip8zvRTpOS — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) April 28, 2023

"There was an incident within our district that occurred recently regarding a transgender woman, who really is a biological man, having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School," the 18-year-old Simpkins said.

"It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media, but what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is and has been using the women's restroom and locker room."

In the video, a trans teen looms over a female student and begins to push and hit her. Within a few minutes, this student attacks another female student. The brawl made its rounds on social media with nearly 1.7 million views.

Students told Fox 11 that the trans student often exhibits disturbing behavior.

"He's (in the) girls' locker room, using girls' restrooms," MLK student Aiden Vermeir told the outlet. "He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room."

The vicious attack prompted Riverside Unified School District to address the incident.

A Statement from RUSD Regarding a Video Depicting an Altercation at Martin Luther King High School. Read more at https://t.co/ViB56R79He



Una declaración del RUSD sobre un video que muestra una pelea en la Preparatoria Martin Luther King. Lea mas aqui: https://t.co/ViB56R79He pic.twitter.com/jc0pVVKpaN — Riverside Unified School District (@RiversideUSD) April 27, 2023

"Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School," the board wrote in an official statement published on Twitter last Thursday.

CBN News has reached out to Riverside Unified School District for additional comment. At the time of publication, the district had not responded.

Simpkins blasted the school district for turning a blind eye.

"Firstly, the question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women's spaces?" the senior asked with a packed crowd cheering her on.

She questioned why girls like herself who are "female down to our DNA" are not consulted about changes to their private spaces.

"Why don't we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this? The truth is we aren't, the majority of us aren't, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women," the 18-year-old continued. "I will conclude with this - it all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women."

"Please do something about it. Thank you," she added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***