Hot July Leads to More Climate Panic, White House Plan to 'Dim the Sun'

A holiday heat wave in at least 14 states and moving east has killed more than a dozen people so far.

Many are avoiding the dangerous heat by simply not going outdoors.

"We're going to be inside all day and keep drinking and eating. That's what we're doing," Dustin Burkhardt said.

Along with the searing heat, some eastern cities are covered in smoke from Canadian wildfires. Experts awarded New York City with the world's worst air quality.

There have been wild storms and flooding in the Midwest, with winds reaching 100 miles an hour.

With some claiming this is what the future will look like because of 'climate change', the White House announced that it's open to studying how to block sunlight to supposedly save the Earth from climate change.

Some scientists have proposed dumping calcium carbonate, basically chalk dust, high into the stratosphere to block some of the sun's rays. It's called Stratospheric Aerosol Injection or SAI.

A video from a German science foundation shows how it could all go terribly wrong, saying, "It is unlikely that cooling of the planet could be achieved in a uniform way. SAI would therefore produce regional winners and losers. The total global rainfall would be less. In Asia, SAI could upset the complex system governing the monsoon, on which the water and food supply of 2 billion people depends."

It could also lead to droughts in Africa and flooding in Latin America.



After being mocked about the idea on social media, the White House later said it has no such plans.

While it is hot, this past June was actually four tenths of a degree cooler than June last year.

Another below normal temperature month for the Lower 48 USA.



-0.40°F compared to 1991-2020 average.



It's fairly easy to pick out the omega blocking pattern even from monthly mean temperature anomaly. pic.twitter.com/3xjuhjqfJ5 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 1, 2023

And smoky cities from wildfires is actually an old problem in North America.

May 19, 1780 was called 'New England's Dark Day,' when smoke from wildfires blocked the sun.

Theoretical Physicist Steven Koonin, former Undersecretary of Energy during the Obama Administration, says the weather data itself shows there is no climate emergency.

"Heat waves in the U.S. are now no more common than they were in 1900 and they haven't gone up in 60 years. No global trends in drought or in floods. Greenland's ice sheet isn't melting any more rapidly now than it was 80 years ago," Koonin said.

And as others would say - it is, after all, July, and Julys are supposed to be hot.