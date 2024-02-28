Franklin Graham Shares Gospel in Eagle Pass, Locals Report God Moving 'Supernaturally'

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Franklin Graham is preaching in Eagle Pass Wednesday night, his 4th stop in a 10-city evangelistic tour along the southern border. Graham says he's not talking politics, he's sharing the Good News with a region that is hurting.

"I'm not going to the border because it's an election year," he said in advance of the tour. "We're going because it's a crisis and it is one that is continuing to grow."

The God Loves You Frontera Tour began in Brownsville, Texas on Feb. 24 and finishes on the border in Chula Vista, California March 9.

Graham emphasized that he's preaching the Good News for everyone, regardless of whether they're from the U.S., Mexico or another country.

"There are lots of hungry hearts and hurting people, so I'm going to the border to tell them about God's son Jesus Christ and how He can make a difference in our lives," said Graham.

Tonight we took the #GodLovesYou #FronteraTour to our second stop along the border—McAllen, Texas! Thousands came out to the Payne Arena. We praise God for each one who came forward in response to the invitation to repent of their sins and put their faith and trust in Jesus… pic.twitter.com/jrIGnwlggZ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 26, 2024

Pastors in Eagle Pass have been working for months to prepare for the event. They say the region is struggling with the strain of the border crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic and they're praying for an abundant harvest.

Pastors Don and Amie Crabtree lead Tree of Life Church, just one block from Shelby Park and the Rio Grande River. They are ready to serve those who make decisions for Christ.

"As believers as we're praying and asking God for revival, we are seeing that shift in the atmosphere, we are seeing things change and move," said Amie Crabtree.

"This is something that God is doing supernaturally and He's bringing people to revival, He's bringing people back to Christ and we're living in an amazing time right now," said Don Crabtree. "It's phenomenal that you see this whole thing culminating right here, right now in Eagle Pass, Texas."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***