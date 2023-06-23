After Deadly Tornadoes Sweep TX, MS, Survivor Says She and Others Trapped in Rubble 'Met Jesus'

Survivors of the severe storms that stirred up several tornadoes in Mississippi and Texas rolling plains are now thanking Jesus.

In Texas, the town of Matador, which is about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, took the hardest blow.

The storm did significant damage to buildings and homes in the surrounding area leaving hundreds of people without power. At least three also people died.

Texas residents recovering from this week's storms are also suffering under extraordinarily hot temperatures, with the heat index topping 120 degrees in parts of the state.



Meanwhile, survivors in Moss Point, MS are telling their story after a tornado ripped through their town earlier this week.

Chris Kirkland was out on the streets of Moss Point pretty quickly after the storm passed to help any resident in need.

"An old lady was hollering, and I was trying to see where it was coming from," Kirkland told WLOX.

He located where the screams were coming from and discovered that two women were trapped and pinned under debris.



"I had to rip some of the doors off that were on top of them. I got them out, and she said to go save the guy that was in the corner because a dumpster was on top of him," Kirkland recalled.

He was able to rescue the man with the help of others.

"I was asking God to give me strength to save these people and get them help," he added. "I'm just glad everyone is safe. It was more devastating than anything I've seen."

Bruce Lynd, Jr., along with his father, and brother, rescued eight people trapped in a bank after a staircase caved in on them.

Samantha Woodward said she met Jesus during the storm. She told WLOX she's grateful to have made it out alive.

"We met Jesus very quickly," Woodward said. "It was terrifying. We tried to get everyone that was upstairs to come down, but some were trapped and exposed. It was terrible."

Others are still asking for prayer as they begin the long process of rebuilding their homes and community.