Grieving Widow of Pastor Killed in Head-On Crash Forgives Man Responsible During Powerful Courtroom Testimony

It was a moment of profound pain for a grieving family when the man sentenced for the death of a beloved husband, father, and pastor publicly apologized in court last week.

Marcel McMillan, who was given a maximum sentence of 22 and half years in prison after Dean Elliott, a 63-year-old preacher and missionary, was killed in the crash, addressed Elliott’s family in court.

“I just want to apologize to the family, because it’s not purposely done,” he said, according to WZZM-TV. “I know I got to put you guys get through a lot. I didn’t mean to do it. I’m sorry.”

McMillan had pleaded no contest but had past felonies, which reportedly contributed to his more than 22-year sentence.

Elliott’s wife, Brenda, also spoke in court, recounting the events that unfolded when her husband was killed April 2, 2023, on US-131 in Michigan.

“Curious, I opened up my news app to see if there was a backup on the highway, only to read the breaking news the expressway was closed due to a crash that killed someone because of a wrong-way driver,” she said. “I headed toward the crash scene in an effort to reach my husband.”

After contacting the authorities on her way to the scene, she shared her location and was instructed to pull over. That’s when a Michigan State Police car pulled up and delivered the heartbreaking news.

“It was like a very tragic and sad movie,” Brenda said. “But it was my reality.”

Other family members shared similar stories and emotional struggles.

His son lamented his father not being able to be present at his wedding, and Elliott’s daughter described experiencing “depleted emotional energy” that has profoundly impacted her life.

Another moment stood out in the courtroom, though: an act of forgiveness.

“Marcel, I have forgiven you,” Brenda said. “However, your actions have consequences that require justice and society deserves protection from your continued dangerous and illegal choices.”

She continued, “I truly hope during that time Mr. McMillan will choose to change the direction of his life.”

It was truly a moment of truth and love, with Brenda offering absolution while at the same time seeking the justice required in such a difficult situation.

Elliott was on his way to preach when the crash unfolded. According to The Christian Post, he was a preacher and missionary with Abounding Hope, a ministry he ran alongside Brenda.

The organization’s website is filled with praise for Elliott.

“Dean Elliott is a man with a true compassion for missions and helping those who are in missions’ home and abroad,” a preacher named Dr. Gordon D. Aikin said. “You won’t find a man with a greater heart for God’s plan and God’s people.”

Continue to pray for the Elliott family as they navigate ongoing grief and pain as a result of what unfolded.