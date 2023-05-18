ACLJ Attorney Says Nevada Student Felt She Had to Perform Pornographic Monologue in Class

A Las Vegas, Nevada area school teacher stands accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to recite a pornographic monologue in front of her entire class, and the school reportedly covered it up.

That's the allegation in the lawsuit brought by the American Center for Law and Justice which filed a suit this week over the incident that happened last year.

The ACLJ filed the suit in federal court against the Clark County School District.

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, ACLJ attorney Ben Sisney says the female student felt she had to comply because the obscene monologue was a graded assignment.

"This wasn't some voluntary project or something on the side. This was a teacher in a trusted position of authority, and a teacher this student particularly liked and trusted," Sisney said. "Presenting this assignment to the student. It's a graded assignment and consequences for refusing to perform it."

Also, Elon Musk says war with China over Taiwan is inevitable. Can conflict be averted? And criminal activity or unfounded allegations? A factual examination of the John Durham report, and the Hunter Biden investigation.

READ: ACLJ Joins Legal Fight on Behalf of Nevada Student Forced to Perform Pornographic Script

Watch The Global Lane, Thursdays at 8:30 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel. You can also watch on the CBN News app or on the CBN News YouTube Channel.