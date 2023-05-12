ACLJ Joins Legal Fight on Behalf of Nevada Student Forced to Perform Pornographic Script

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court against the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, Nevada for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old female student to perform a pornographic script, and then participating in a cover-up of the incident.

The ACLJ is representing Candra Evans and Terrell Evans, whose children attend the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. The law firm said it stepped in alongside Lex Tecnica Ltd. to represent this family in the lawsuit against CCSD to protect their rights. The litigation was first filed last December, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 32-page amended complaint alleges the Evans' daughter in March of 2022 was forced to memorize and perform a profanity-laced, sexually explicit monologue prepared by another student before the entire class as a graded assignment.

The teacher claims to have edited the pornographic monologue and admitted that it was far more obscene before she cleaned it up.

The teacher did not inform the parents about the assignment nor sought permission to expose their child to sexual material, according to the complaint.

"Clark County's Student Code of Conduct explains that content that is profane and/or of an obscene nature 'disrupt{s} the educational setting' and prohibits students from displaying any such content while at school," the lawsuit explains.

It further notes, "The State of Nevada recognizes the right of parents to participate in, direct, and exercise control over certain content and educational materials presented to their children, including material relating to the 'human reproductive system and . . . sexual responsibility'."

In order to educate children on sexual topics, the state requires several levels of approval to be obtained by the parents, along with special qualifications for each teacher.

Later in May of 2022, when Candra Evans voiced her concerns at a school board meeting, the board banned her from even reading aloud the words her child had been forced to say because the content was deemed too explicit to be read in public.

"If you don't want me to read it to you, what was that like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material and speak it," Evans told the board before her microphone was cut off in a video that went viral on social media.

The lawsuit names the district's superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, the district and the teacher, the school's principal, and the assistant principal as defendants.

The complaint alleges the CCSD violated the student's First Amendment rights by compelling a minor to read a monologue that was sexual and obscene. The district also violated her mother's First Amendment right to speak when they refused to let her read the same monologue at the CCSD School Board Meeting that they made her daughter recite in front of her class.

"Public Schools are entrusted with millions of children across the United States, and we would expect that, at a minimum, they would not sexualize our children in the name of education," ACLJ's Executive Director Jordan Sekulow said in a press release.

"Unfortunately, however, Nevada's Clark County School District violated its duty to our clients, Candra & Terrell Evans, when a teacher required their child to perform a sexually explicit and obscene monologue for a graded assignment."

CBN News has reached out to the Clark County School District for comment. We'll post it here if we hear back.

The ACLJ focuses on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights and is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit ACLJ.org.