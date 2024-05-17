Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Shock Arrest at PGA Championship: ‘Big Misunderstanding’

Top-ranking golfer Scottie Scheffler began day two of the PGA Championship at four under par, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, hoping to get off to a good start. Instead, though, he found himself in handcuffs, caught in the aftermath of a tragic traffic fatality outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier in the morning.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third-degree, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. The second-degree assault is a felony charge.

Scheffler called the entire incident a “big misunderstanding” in a statement sent to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington:

This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so, considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.

In the early this morning, there was a fatal traffic accident near Valhalla Golf Club, when a shuttle bus reportedly struck a pedestrian. At 6:18 a.m. the PGA announced there would be a delay to the start of round two due to this accident. At 6:35 a.m., Darlington reported Scheffler had been detained by police after a “misunderstanding with traffic flow” outside of the golf course.

Darlington happened to be on the scene and posted a video of the arrest.

Police had set up a blockade near the course. According to Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, people directing event traffic were working close to the scene of the fatal accident. Romines says this led to Scheffler thinking he was clear to continue.

He wasn’t, however, and an officer tried to stop him. Scheffler continued moving, and the officer allegedly grabbed onto the car, which then moved a few more yards. The vehicle then stopped, and the officer removed Scheffler from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

Images of Scheffler being detained quickly began circulating on social media.

Scheffler ultimately posted bail, was released, and made his 10:13 a.m. tee time. He birdied his first hole.

Scheffler is an outspoken Christian and recently celebrated the birth of a child. He also won the Masters Tournament in April, where he talked openly about his faith.

BELOW IS A REPUBLISHING OF A PREVIOUS REPORT FROM CBN’S BILLY HALLOWELL:

Newly-minted Masters champion Scottie Scheffler said he’s “trying to glorify God” through his golf career, giving all the credit to the Lord as he spoke with reporters Sunday about his stunning victory.

“That all goes back to my faith,” Scheffler said after being asked how he balances his desire to golf competitively without letting it define him as a person. “The reason why I play golf is: I’m trying to glorify God and all that He’s done in my life.”

The 25-year-old champion golfer didn’t stop there. He went on to say his “identity isn’t a golf score” and shared how his wife, Meredith, recently offered an encouraging reminder of that reality.

“Like Meredith told me this morning, she says, ‘If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again,’ she goes, ‘I’m still going to love you, you’re still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you, and nothing changes,'” Scheffler said. “And all I’m trying to do is glorify God, and that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m in this position.”

Watch these powerful comments at the 21-minute mark:

Scheffler also said his wife regularly prays for him to experience peace — something he always wants to have on the golf course. Additionally, he seeks to experience “God’s presence.”

“Every day when we go out there, Meredith always prays for peace, because that’s what I want to feel on the golf course, is peace and have fun and just feel His presence,” he said. “So that’s her prayer every day. That’s my prayer, and I really felt that today. I felt at peace.”

Earlier in the press conference, Scheffler shared how overwhelmed he was before his win. He felt Sunday morning like he might not be ready for all that was unfolding.

But Scheffler came to some critical realizations after talking with his wife.

“[My wife] told me, ‘Who are you to say that you’re not ready?’ Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?” he said. “What we talked about is: God is in control, and the Lord is leading me, and if today’s my time, then it’s my time.”

Thanking God is nothing new for Scheffler, who also credited the Lord for his first PGA win in February.

“Overwhelmed at getting my first PGA Tour win. So thankful to the Lord, Teddy, our families and friends, and everyone else a part of the team,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “An unbelievable experience we will never forget.

Scheffler’s worldwide standing had improved in recent days. Then, he reached the pinnacle golf achievement Sunday when he became this year’s Masters champion.

In addition to the accolades that come with dominating the tournament, Scheffler went home with $2.7 million in prize money.

