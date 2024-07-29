2,000 Baptized in New 'Jesus Revolution' Event at Pirates Cove: 'Lord, Do It Again'

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California is celebrating another massive baptism turnout at Pirates Cove. It's the latest sign that the nationwide move of God that kicked into high gear with the Asbury awakening of 2023 isn't over yet.

This latest Pirates Cove baptism comes on the heels of the annual Harvest Crusade held by Pastor Laurie at a fully packed Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The stadium was filled to capacity with 50,000 souls while more people gathered in the parking lot and online to participate.

Pastor Laurie spoke about "The Sinner's Prayer," and 3,500 people walked down on the field to give their lives to Christ. He says the fire marshal wouldn't allow any additional people to go down to the field, so hundreds more people were backed up into the aisles. He reports another 1,500 people prayed to receive Christ online.

As a result of those 5,000+ salvations at the Harvest event, 2,000 people showed up to get baptized over the weekend at Pirates Cove in Orange County.

Last year, Pirates Cove was the site where 4,500 people were baptized by Laurie and his team in a single day. "In twelve months, we baptized 6,500 people!" Laurie exclaimed while telling the testimony during his Sunday sermon this past weekend.

"I see that God is working. As you know the last great spiritual awakening, the Jesus Movement, happened in California, and we're praying, 'Lord, do it again,'" he said.

He also explained the historical significance of the baptism site as well. "This is where we used to baptize people during the Jesus movement days. Cathe and I were baptized there too. This is where we also shot the scenes for the Jesus Revolution film," he posted.

Last year's epic baptism of 4,500 was just one of several stunning baptism events in California, which have been seen as more evidence that the U.S. is experiencing a revival movement or spiritual awakening.

And that awakening has continued this year with thousands making history in May by joining the Baptize California movement at beaches and church sites around the state. Roughly 12,000 people took the plunge in the largest baptism in U.S. history in a coordinated event of biblical proportions

"I baptized one family that had 17 people, between kids, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles – everyone getting baptized – crying, hugging. I mean it felt like a book of Acts page," Pastor Mark Francey told CBN.

