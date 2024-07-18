WATCH LIVE: Trump to Address Republican National Convention

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump is seen during the Republican National Convention, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Donald Trump is expected to officially accept his party's nomination on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention tonight.

He will take center stage to speak as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee.

His speech will be preceded by a prayer from Evangelist Franklin Graham, and he'll be surrounded by loyal supporters and former rivals as he makes the case for a potential return to the White House.



It's the former president's first major address since narrowly surviving the stunning assassination attempt less than a week ago, and he's already said that brush with death has convinced him to soften the tone of his speech a bit.

Nathan Gonzales of Inside Elections said, "I expect former President Trump to talk about unity but we're also going to get the same Trump that we've had for many years. He's not going to be able to resist contrasting himself with the current president and the current vice president. So we're going to see a lot of the red meat that we've seen from him."

