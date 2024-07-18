J.D. Vance 'Humbled' to Accept VP Nomination at RNC, Touts Rust Belt Roots

A parade of familiar faces – including some from Trump's first administration, like 2016 Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and former Trump White House Official Peter Navarro – shared Wednesday night's RNC stage with speakers representing "everyday Americans."

But the main event featured a debut performance from former President Donald Trump's 2024 running mate.

"So tonight, Mr. Chairman, I stand here humbled, and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to say I officially accept," Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) declared upon formally receiving the Republican nomination.

James David Vance, known by his initials "J.D.," immediately referenced the resilience of former President Trump, who was looking on from the stands.

"He can stand defiant against an assassin in one moment and call for national healing in the next," he told the crowd.

In a nod to his rust belt roots, the Ohio native shined a light on the plight of his hometown and other cities he described as devastated by the effects of globalization.

"To the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, in Ohio and every corner of our nation, I promise you this: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from," he pledged.

WATCH J.D. Vance Speak at RNC

During a night that leaned heavily on military service and sacrifice, Vance acknowledged his tour in Iraq as a Marine combat journalist, shouting "Semper Fi" to his fellow Marines.

Throughout his speech, he drilled down on the night's theme of American strength at home and abroad, while targeting trade deals that have benefited countries like China and Mexico. Vance juxtaposed those deals against the role the two nations have played in the U.S. fentanyl crisis.

Marching in lockstep with Trump, he put some of the countries with the closest ties to the U.S. on notice.

"We will make sure our allies share in the burden of securing world peace," he explained. "No more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer."

Vance also delivered attack lines against the Democrat ticket, offering a bleak assessment of the Biden-Harris record, which he described as disastrous.

The winner of the GOP veepstakes briefly shared the stage with his wife, Usha Vance – a fellow Yale law school grad – who helped to portray her husband's softer side as a family man.

"I am grateful for the trust you placed in him and my family," she said thanking the audience.

Vance also received a resounding endorsement from the Trump family, notably Donald Trump, Jr., who reportedly lobbied his father on his behalf.

The younger Trump addressed the RNC crowd, contrasting their dissimilar backgrounds while focusing on their singular mission.

"A kid from Appalachia and a kid from Trump Tower in Manhattan," Trump, Jr. paused. "We grew up worlds apart and now we're fighting side by side to save the country we love."

Trump's campaign believes Vance will help to reach younger voters and potentially draw support from Silicon Valley along with money from big tech donors.

Still, the freshman senator may have to convince some GOP skeptics as he threads the needle concerning differences with his running mate on taxes, his harder line on abortion, and a seemingly more labor-friendly approach.

"His very strong populist streak over the last several years where he says things like he has more in common economically with Bernie Sanders kind of voters than other people, I think that's gonna create some red flags out of parts of the Republican coalition," Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, told CBN News.

Vance fulfilled his twofold job at the convention in Milwaukee: introducing himself to a national audience and setting the stage for Thursday evening's finale, when Donald Trump – less than a week after surviving an assassination attempt – accepts the Republican nomination for president and makes the case for a possible return to the White House.

