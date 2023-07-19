Trump Says DOJ About to Indict Him for Jan. 6: 'They Want to Interfere with Our Election'

Former President Donald Trump says he could be facing a third indictment announcing on Truth Social that Special Counsel Jack Smith sent a letter informing him he's the subject of an investigation into the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The letter reportedly mentions three federal statutes including conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under color of law, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Trump wrote on his social media site that a letter like this "almost always means an arrest and indictment."

He revealed that Smith's letter declares he is "the TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short four days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment."

"So now, Joe Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency," Trump said.

"Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close," he said.

Trump appeared on Fox News' Hannity program on Tuesday night claiming it's about the 2024 election.

"They're in a rush because they want to interfere with our election, it's election interference," he said. "The DOJ has become a weapon for the Democrats. An absolute weapon."

The former president said he's been given until Thursday to testify before a grand jury.

The special counsel is also investigating allegations that Trump and his team worked to overturn election results in several states.

Trump contends the Biden administration is using the Department of Justice to target a political opponent, pointing out that the latest indictment comes while he's Biden's top challenger for 2024.

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential election moves ahead with Trump at the forefront.

Trump and five rivals are on the cusp of qualifying for the first GOP presidential debate. Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott all hit the minimum required 1 percent in a Morning Consult survey released last week.

The group is close to meeting the Republican National Committee's polling and fundraising thresholds to earn invitations to the first GOP presidential primary debate next month, according to POLITICO's tracking of the qualification process.

