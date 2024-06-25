'Pro-Hamas Mob' Violently Attacked Los Angeles Jews During Antisemitic Protest

President Biden is condemning antisemitic violence in Los Angeles and the city's mayor is calling for more police patrols after anti-Israel activists targeted Jews outside a synagogue over the weekend.



Biden said he was "appalled" by the violence outside Adas Torah Synagogue in the Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, 2024, where Jews get openly assaulted outside a Synagogue, solely for being Jewish, while authorities look the other way.



Now remind me, when in history have we seen this before? pic.twitter.com/5ShQi8BqKk — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 24, 2024

Pro-Palestinian supporters focused their rage on Jews attending the synagogue on Sunday, blocking access to the religious site. Fights broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

Police had to be called in to break up the street brawling, and one person was arrested.

These video clips from the pro-Palestinian demonstration outside a synagogue in Los Angeles are a chilling testament to the depths of moral decay. A ravenous mob, emboldened by anarchy, brazenly assaults Jewish citizens in the glaring light of day. This abhorrent spectacle… pic.twitter.com/DuwhuIEIXL — Ian Ségal (@segalian) June 24, 2024

In a post to social media, the White House said, "Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic and un-American."

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the violence was “abhorrent” and that blocking access to a place of worship was unacceptable.

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, posted an unsettling video of the violence, saying, "THIS was the scene outside a synagogue and Jewish school in Los Angeles where a pro-Hamas mob gathered and then assaulted Jewish worshippers outside, and blocked entry or exit for others..."

THIS was the scene outside a synagogue and Jewish school in Los Angeles where a pro-Hamas mob gathered and then assaulted Jewish worshippers outside, and blocked entry or exit for others. The disgusting pogrom in Los Angeles is the direct result of a complete societal failure to… pic.twitter.com/bIWS4QbncS — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) June 25, 2024

Another city official called the violence antisemitic and said it was particularly concerning that it happened “in front of a synagogue in the heart of L.A.'s Jewish community.” “Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence,” Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky said.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement warned, "This is what happens when thugs 'Globalize the Intifada.' Jews are beaten on the streets of Los Angeles."