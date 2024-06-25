palestinianlasynagogueap.jpg
A Pro-Palestinian protester shouts outside Adas Torah synagogue on June 23, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times via AP)

'Pro-Hamas Mob' Violently Attacked Los Angeles Jews During Antisemitic Protest

Benjamin Gill
06-25-2024

President Biden is condemning antisemitic violence in Los Angeles and the city's mayor is calling for more police patrols after anti-Israel activists targeted Jews outside a synagogue over the weekend.
 
Biden said he was "appalled" by the violence outside Adas Torah Synagogue in the Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Pro-Palestinian supporters focused their rage on Jews attending the synagogue on Sunday, blocking access to the religious site. Fights broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters.

Police had to be called in to break up the street brawling, and one person was arrested. 

In a post to social media, the White House said, "Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic and un-American."

In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the violence was “abhorrent” and that blocking access to a place of worship was unacceptable. 

Brooke Goldstein, executive director of the Lawfare Project, posted an unsettling video of the violence, saying, "THIS was the scene outside a synagogue and Jewish school in Los Angeles where a pro-Hamas mob gathered and then assaulted Jewish worshippers outside, and blocked entry or exit for others..."

Another city official called the violence antisemitic and said it was particularly concerning that it happened “in front of a synagogue in the heart of L.A.'s Jewish community.” “Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence,” Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky said.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement warned, "This is what happens when thugs 'Globalize the Intifada.' Jews are beaten on the streets of Los Angeles."

