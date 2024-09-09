Walz Adds Fuel to Israel-Gaza War Debate, Saying Protesters Speak 'for All the Right Reasons'

JERUSALEM, Israel – As anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests are rocking U.S. campuses at the start of another school year, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee Tim Walz told a Michigan radio station Friday that the demonstrators "are speaking out for all the right reasons."

During his interview with NPR affiliate WCMU, Walz didn't mention the Hamas terror group, which was most recently responsible for the execution of six Israeli hostages, including one American, in a Gaza tunnel earlier this month. He also called for more pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude a ceasefire deal and a halt to the fighting.

"I think those folks who are speaking out loudly in Michigan are speaking out for all the right reasons. It's a humanitarian crisis," Walz stated. "It can't stand the way it is, and we need to find a way that people can live together in this."

The Washington Free Beacon reports that University of Michigan students recently gathered for a mass "die-in" on campus to protest Israel's war against Hamas after the terror group murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, committing widespread atrocities and sexual violence, and kidnapping more than 250 Israelis and foreign nationals.

At the top of the Democrats' ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris has been dogged on the campaign trail by anti-Israel protesters who believe the Biden administration hasn't been tough enough on the Jewish state.

According to JNS News, at a Detroit rally in August, hecklers shouted, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

Harris responded, “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

The incident revealed the Democrats' potential vulnerability on the issue, as several polls show a majority of Americans support Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks declared, “Joe Biden thinks the antisemitic, anti-Israel radical protestors ‘have a point,’ Kamala Harris appeases them, saying they ‘are showing exactly what the human emotion should be’ and now Tim Walz believes they ‘are speaking out for all the right reasons.’ What a total disgrace.”

The subject of the Gaza war and the rising tide of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. is likely to come up in Tuesday night's debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, the only debate currently scheduled between now and Election Day, November 5. CBN News will carry the debate on YouTube. ABC News is moderating the event.

