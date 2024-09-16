American Pastor Freed from Chinese Prison After Nearly 2 Decades in Captivity

A California pastor is free and back on American soil tonight after enduring nearly two decades of Chinese government persecution and prison.

Pastor David Lin had frequently traveled to China in the 1990s to spread the gospel, according to China Aid, a U.S.-based advocacy group for persecuted activists in China.

Chinese authorities questioned Lin in 2006, while he was building a Christian training center in Beijing that the regime did not approve. In China, all Christian churches must pledge loyalty to the ruling Communist Party or face punishment.

Lin denied all wrongdoing but was still sentenced to life in prison on fraud charges in 2009, a method that's frequently deployed against leaders of churches that operate outside the regime's parameters.

"Praise God! We got the call late last night!!! Dad is free and over Alaska now," the pastor's daughter, Alice Lin, said by text message Sunday to Bob Fu, a longtime supporter and the founder of China Aid.

Hostage Aid Worldwide also celebrated the news of the 68-year-old pastor's freedom. Nizar Zakka, president of the group, stated: "The release of David Lin marks a significant moment. After 18 years of suffering, his return to his loved ones serves as a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of those who never lose hope. This victory is a tribute to his family, advocates, and the unwavering dedication of the U.S. government."

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed the news saying, “We welcome David Lin's release from prison in the People’s Republic of China. He has returned to the United States and reunited with his family for the first time in nearly 20 years."

