Kirk Cameron Celebrates First Grandchild, First Book for Adults, and 'Brushfires of Freedom'

With a bevy of books for children already under his belt, Christian author and actor Kirk Cameron is celebrating two new firsts in his life – the birth of a grandchild and a newly published book for adults.

Thrilled by his newborn granddaughter, Cameron also has high hopes for his latest literary work for adults – both firsts for the 53-year-old husband, father, and grandfather.

"It's an exciting experience to have kids. Now when you have grandkids it's definitely next level. I've heard that my whole life. Now I'm experiencing it," said Cameron, a teen star of the television sitcom Growing Pains that aired from 1985-'92.

His new book for adults, titled Born To Be Brave, posits that America needs a spiritual comeback, returning it to principles that lead to blessing and protection. He hopes readers and the publishing industry hear its message so more authors write books promoting godly virtues.

"I want more than anything to write more books like this, and the way to do so is whatever numbers it takes to put me on the New York Times best-seller list," Cameron told The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

The book, subtitled How To Be A Part of America's Spiritual Comeback, educates readers about how to shine lights of bravery and courage in the midst of cultural darkness. Cameron hopes for its success to send massive financial shockwaves through the publishing industry.

"I want all of my friends who are better authors to write more books like this," he said.

A father of six adult children including two he adopted with his wife, the former teen actor acknowledges his pathway from Hollywood fame to a strong marriage to fellow Growing Pains actress Chelsea Cameron to children and now grandchildren is rare.

"I didn't pass away in my youth like many teenage actors who got strung out. That is a blessing I'm so grateful for," Cameron said.

He believes today is the most exciting time to be alive in the last 100 years because darkness can simply be overcome by light in ordinary ways like reading wholesome books to 3- to 5-year-old children – and he has already written several of them.

"As I'm reading books of virtue and character to children at public libraries contra drag-queen story hours, political corruption, economic collapse and moral sewage, I'm finding thousands of parents, grandparents and kids who are lighting up brushfires of freedom and virtue," said Cameron, whose video projects are available at KirkCameron.com.

He believes people are waking up and that there are rumblings of a great awakening.

Over the last several years, Cameron has read his books in libraries during story hours, teaching children about the fruit of the Spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control – in stark contrast to drag queens promoting pride and self-empowerment to young readers.

Seeking to stand in a spiritual battle, parents have told Cameron they feel marginalized, silenced and confused about what to do, if anything – some even telling him the Bible teaches that things will get worse.

"That hopelessness is found nowhere in the history of the family of faith, the scriptures or what I'm seeing right now," said Cameron.

He said grandparents who feel like they've had opportunities to make a difference still can. "If you're somebody who loves God, your family and this country, then don't get bitter when watching the news; get better," he said.

"What if the current cultural setback is really a divine set up for a spiritual comeback by the family of faith? What if the political corruption, moral collapse, economic decline and spiritual apathy is a wake-up call for those of us who know exactly what is going on?" Cameron asked his radio hosts and their listeners.

Asked about Hollywood's awareness of hunger for HBO's planned series on the life of biblical king David or the success of movies like The Sound of Freedom, Ordinary Angels, Lord of the Rings, The Forge and others, Cameron believes there is an acknowledgement by the industry of an appetite for more films like these.

"They have widely recognized the stories that resonate most violently – in a good way – with the human heart are stories of redemption and the heroes' journey. You see it in every Marvel and Batman movie."

"It's the against-all-odds, when-all-hope-seems-lost stories, when the underdog undergoes a transformation and comes back from the impossible to win the day tales that stir audiences," said Cameron, who has starred in Christian hit movies like Left Behind and Fireproof.

He says it's a tiny, vocal minority group with ridiculous, fake ideas and lies that have transformed what is considered normal today.

"Think of what we could do if we got a plan, worked together and our cause was just," said Cameron.

He hopes other authors and producers flood the market with literary works and movies that combat evil and turn the tide of culture, making them mainstream, not fringe.

