US Attorneys General Visit Israel After Stop at World War II Concentration Camp

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN News recently sat down with Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares co-led a bi-partisan delegation of eight state Attorneys General for a 9-day trip to Israel. However, unlike many other bipartisan delegations coming to Israel, Miyares first brought the state officials to Poland to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most heinous site of Nazi Germany’s attempt to eradicate the Jews of Europe during World War II.

As he told us, Miyares believes it puts the modern state of Israel in a whole new perspective. It also helps explain why Miyares announced the creation of a new task force in Virginia to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, a story CBN News has covered.

In Israel, they learned about Israel’s world-class technology and more about the best ways states can combat anti-Semitism. From meeting with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to visiting the Western Wall, Miyares, and his group came away with a unique perspective on the current state of Israel as it approaches its 75th anniversary.

To see the CBN News interview with Miyares, click on the video above.