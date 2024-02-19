Stakelbeck in Jerusalem Gives Perspective on Gaza War, Israel's Goals, Regional Future

Paul Strand
02-19-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN News sat down recently with former CBN News reporter Erick Stakelbeck, now an analyst, host and commentator with TBN. Stakelbeck has covered events in the Middle East for years, and with the region at a critical juncture during war time, we asked him about what he sees ahead for Israel and its neighbors.

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

 

