Israel Heads to Qatar for Hostage Talks, Northern Battle with Hezbollah Escalates

Julie Stahl
02-26-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli team heads to Qatar today for more talks on a hostage deal as intense fighting continues in Gaza and along the northern border. Hezbollah has kept up its rocket attacks and suicide drones against northern Israel and Israel is striking back.

In Geneva, hostage family member Ayelet Samerano is addressing the “Future Beyond UNRWA” summit on Monday. Her 21-year-old son Yonatan’s lifeless body was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, including a UNRWA social worker, Faisal Ali Mussalem al-Naami, and taken to Gaza on October 7th.

Netanyahu emphasized Israel's position, stating, "We are fighting a war that was forced upon us by Hamas, and we cannot just give in because Hamas hides behind its own civilians."

He then posed a rhetorical question, drawing a parallel to the United States: "What would America do, if faced with the equivalent of twenty 9/11’s, – 50,000 Americans slaughtered in one day, 10,000 Americans including mothers and children held hostage? You'd be doing a hell of a lot more."

