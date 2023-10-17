CBN News Correspondent Chuck Holton Gives an Update on Israel's Northern Border

10-17-2023

CBN News Correspondent Chuck Holton appeared on Tuesday's edition of CBN's The 700 Club to give an update on the latest military action at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.  

Holton told host Gordon Robertson there have been Hezbollah operative incursions along the border during the last 24 hours, trying to shoot and destroy surveillance cameras. There have also been several firefights. 

The big question is will Hezbollah attack Israel?  Holton said the reality is they have already been attacking Israel on a very small scale. 

