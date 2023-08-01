10 Principles to Overcome Adversity and Live Above Defeat on 'Healthy Living'

CBN News
08-01-2023

Share This article

Life can be traumatic.  Too many people deal with hardships by making destructive choices to try to ease the pain, including addiction, abuse, and even suicide.

On this week's Healthy Living, Adam Davis, a victim of childhood sexual trauma, describes how he almost took his own life, but through faith, was able to stay in the fight and emerge victorious.  

You can learn more about Adam's 10 principles to overcome adversity and live above defeat, tonight on Healthy Living with Lorie Johnson on the CBN News Channel at 8:30 Eastern.

You can also watch it on the CBN News app or on the CBN News YouTube Channel.

slider img 2

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More