A Unique Take on Biblical Times in New Film 'The Book of Clarence'

The forthcoming film The Book of Clarence promises to be a bold take on the Biblical era.

The story's main character is on a mission to improve life for his family when he encounters Jesus and his Apostles. The connection inspires a journey of growth, faith, and redemption.

Award-winning actor Lakeith Stanfield leads an all-star cast that includes Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, and Emmy award-winning actress Alfre Woodard.

Jeymes Samuel is the film's creator. The writer and director said it's a film he's wanted to make for many years.

Samuel said the music for the fictional tale has also been on his heart and mind for years.

The Book of Clarence is set to premiere Jan. 12 in theaters nationwide.

