'Rebuke Those Spirits': Candace Cameron Bure Tells Fans How to Fight Negative 'Forces of Evil'

Outspoken Christian Actress Candace Cameron Bure is encouraging followers to rebuke the "voices from the enemy" when battling negative emotions like loneliness, shame, depression, or anxiety.

The Fuller House star shared a video to Instagram to not only encourage herself but also her five million followers.

"Sometimes we can get overwhelmed with feelings, feelings that might be loneliness, shame, regret, worry, anxiety, depression, darkness," she said. "And you need to rebuke those spirits."

"You need to tell them to get out because they don't have a hold on you," Bure declared.

She advised her followers to take authority over evil spirits, command them out, and "let the light come in."

"They don't have a hold on me because I belong to God the Father. So do you!" Bure explained. "He's with you at all times. He goes before you. He stands with you. He goes behind you. He covers you in protection."

This is not the first time the bold Christian actress has talked about fighting spiritual battles to put the enemy in his place.

Last year, she shared that a dark presence had attacked her home and it was affecting her family.

"My house is usually really peaceful and happy. (But) everyone's been irritable, including me," the 47-year-old said in a video. "And everyone is just, like, at each other. And it's been like three days now. And it finally hit me. I'm like, 'Oh, there's a spirit of irritability, there's a spirit of crankiness, there's a spirit of confusion, Oh, the enemy's attacking.'"

She continued, "Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and He reigns in my home. And so, I call upon the Holy Spirit, I pray out any evil spirits that are in here. And I put on my worship music. It's just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture and God's Word, God's power, God's truth. And I just keep reminding myself of that."

Bure, again, reminds Christians that the battle, as it says in Ephesians 6:12, "is not against flesh and blood, but against... the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms."

"Tell any evil spirits to get out because they don't get to have a hold on you," she said in her video posted Sunday.

"Open up the windows. Let the light come in. Put on your praise and worship music and fill your room with the Holy Spirit because God changes everything and He loves you. He's with you," she concluded.

In the caption to her video, the mom of three says there are some days when she needs to be reminded that "the negative thoughts that continually churn in my mind are voices from the enemy."

"Whispers that say, you're not good enough, you can't handle this, you'll never change, you'll always fail," she wrote. "Whispers that cause fear, depression, loneliness, anxiety, shame, worthlessness … and the list goes on. It's A LIE!!!"

"You are valuable because God says so. He made you in His image," she continued. "He loves and cares for you like no other! He goes before you, He stands with you and behind you. He covers you and protects you. Invite Him in. Call out His name. You are HIS. The Lord loves YOU!"