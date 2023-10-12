'Let My People Go': Actor Jon Voight Turns to Scripture Amid 'Hamas Holocaust'

Actor Jon Voight is speaking out in support of Israel amid what he called the “Hamas Holocaust.”

The Hollywood celebrity — no stranger to speaking out on faith and politics — shared a somber video to his X account Wednesday afternoon, turning to the Old Testament to share a message on the Holy Land.

“Let me read something for you,” he said. “Israel, I love you. Israel will stand tall for the land of its sacred soil. These sick-minded beings have been evil since birth; they’re trained to destroy. God’s power, along with the Israeli army, will end this destruction and the power of this evil. It will be destroyed once and for all so the Jewish people can be in peace, live in safety — to live life. L’Chaim.”

Watch Voight’s full video below:

Israel we love you pic.twitter.com/wMVLMDeygA — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) October 11, 2023

The Academy Award-winning actor went on to say, “Let me assure you by the almighty power of God and the power of Moses, who once stood in the power of evil forces, that this is the Holocaust. It’s the horror that was witnessed by the Jews of Auschwitz and I have come now to warn the evil ones that God will show truths again. He shall win this war for His people, as when Moses was able to lift the Red Sea.”

Voight told his social media followers that “the memory of this Hamas Holocaust will haunt all but we shall heal; we shall make sure this will never happen again.”

“The world is mourning with you, Israel,” he added. “And the U.S. stands with you and, as Moses says, let our people go. Much love to you, Israel. Much love.”

Voight’s message comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group governing the Gaza Strip. The death toll in Israel, which is continuing to climb, has reached at least 1,200 civilians dead, at least 170 soldiers slain, and more than 3,500 Israelis wounded. Additionally, Hamas terrorists have kidnapped some 150 Israelis and gruesomely murdered dozens of Jewish infants.

Soldiers with the Israeli Defense Force are currently staging for a land invasion along the Gaza Strip.

