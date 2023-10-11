'It Always Comes Back to Jerusalem': End Times Prophecy and the War Against Hamas

Evangelist Greg Laurie, the pastor and founder of the Harvest Christian Fellowship churches in California and Hawaii, pointed to the End Times in his blog this week about Israel's declaration of war against the terrorist organization Hamas.

"Interesting how it always comes back to Jerusalem," Laurie wrote.

"The Bible predicted, thousands of years ago, that the end time events would revolve around Jerusalem. Not San Francisco. Not Los Angeles. Not Moscow. Not Paris," Laurie explained.

"But Jerusalem, this tiny little city, in this tiny sliver of land, will play a key role in the events of the last days. It's the focal point of end times events. It's amazing when you think about it, because in Zechariah 12:3-4 God says, 'I will make Jerusalem like an intoxicating drink that makes the nearby nations stagger when they send their armies to besiege Jerusalem and Judah. On that day I will make Jerusalem an immovable rock. All the nations will gather against it to try to move it, but they will only hurt themselves (NLT)," he wrote.

Laurie also pointed to a major historical development that "students of Bible prophecy" should recognize.

"The Bible tells us in the end times that Israel would be scattered and regathered. This has happened, and this really was the sign that set the prophetic clock ticking," he wrote.

"But after Israel was regathered (in 1948), the Lord said she would come under attack. Specifically in Ezekiel 37 and 38, the Bible speaks of the regathering of Israel, and then it speaks of a large force from her north attacking her. That force is identified as Magog. Who is Magog? Listen, no one can say with absolute certainty," the founder of the Harvest Christian Fellowship pointed out.

Laurie went on to explain many Bible students and prophecy scholars believe Magog is modern-day Russia, which is located to the north of Israel.

"Why would Russia ever want to invade Israel? Well, there's another thing the Bible says about Magog, if she is indeed Russia, and that one of her allies that will march with her is Persia," he wrote.

Laurie explained, "Persia is the ancient name for modern Iran. So the Bible predicted hundreds of years ago that this large force from the north of Israel would attack her after she was regathered, and one of the allies that would attack Israel with Russia or Magog, whoever it is, would be Iran or Persia."

The evangelist noted that not once in almost two and half millennia has Russia sought or formed a military alliance with Persia or Iran. But he mentioned recent deals between Russia and Iran with the Russians selling missiles to the Iranians and the Iranians, in turn, providing weaponized drones to use in the ongoing Ukraine war.

Biblical Prophecy

Laurie then theorized on what would happen if Israel decided to launch a military strike against Iran because it is funding Hamas, Hezbollah, and other proxy terrorist groups to fight against Israel.

"Well, it could produce a conflict we read about in Ezekiel 38," he wrote. "The Bible says that Magog will come against her will; the Bible describes hooks in her jaws, pulling her forward almost as though Magog is coming in reluctantly along with her ally, Persia (or Iran)."

Laurie continued, "Am I saying with absolute certainty this is the scenario that will play out? No. But if you get up in the morning and read this headline, 'Russia Attacks Israel,' fasten your seatbelt because you're seeing Bible prophecy fulfilled in your lifetime before your very eyes."

Laurie concluded his blog entry by answering the question: "What should Christians be doing in the light of all this {turmoil and warfare in the Middle East}." He answered with two things.

"Jesus said, 'Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads because your redemption draws near' (Luke 21:28 NKJV). That's what we need to be doing, looking for the soon return of Jesus Christ," the evangelist responded.

"But we also need to pray. The Bible tells us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6). We want to pray that they arrive at some kind of peace. We want to pray that this horrific terrorism stops and that they're able to get their hostages back. And we want to pray that God places His hand of protection on the nation of Israel during this unprecedented war," he continued.

Laurie also included the biblical End Times prophecy in his sermon on Sunday. He posted a short video portion of his message on the End Times to the social media platform X.

Is this attack on Israel by the terrorist organization, Hamas, which is funded by Iran a fulfillment of Bible Prophecy? I answer that here. We also "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem" as Scripture tells us to. (Ps. 122:6) Join me. pic.twitter.com/c6ONMomWi4 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) October 9, 2023

'We Are Living in the Last Days'

During a recent interview with CBN News Digital, prophecy expert and author Jeff Kinley was asked what was the first thing that came to his mind when he heard the news about Hamas' incursion and deadly terror attacks in Israel.

"I think to me, Billy, it's just confirmation that we are living in the last days," Kinley said. "I mean the Bible prophesizes so much about Israel, conflict in Israel, wars, and rumors of wars that are going to take place. Earthquakes that are happening right now. All of these things that are happening are the precursors I believe to the actual End Times events that we see in Revelation chapters 6 through 18."

"In my mind, it's just more confirmation that we're living in very volatile times, but times that are very prophetic as well," he continued.

"All the events in the past 2,000 years have been in the context where there hasn't been a nation of Israel," Kinley noted. "And now that there is a nation, they're in the land, there's been nothing but conflict since then because Satan and those surrounding nations do not want them to occupy the land that God promised to Abraham. And so, there's been constant conflict. Satan is very territorial."

"So I think that's one of those things that's really a telltale sign," he continued. "It's like this, Billy. I say when your check engine light comes on in your car, you really need to pay attention to that. Well, God's flashing the check engine light on history and on the nations right now, and particularly Israel, so we do need to pay attention to it."

Watch the CBN News Digital interview with Jeff Kinley below. You can see more from CBN News Digital here.

