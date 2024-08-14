Annette Nneka Echikunwoke of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's hammer throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Hundreds of Salvations Occurred at the Olympics: 'True Winning Isn't Just Going After Gold but God'

Search for the phrase "post-Olympic blues," and you'll find plenty of write-ups about the state of depression that sets in after the flame of the summer games flickers out.

And it's not just the athletes who must navigate the descent from the highs of the quadrennial competition. After two weeks of the amazing displays of athletic prowess the world witnessed in Paris, many fans and viewers are also left to wonder, "What now?"

While some may point to the controversies as reasons to tune out, personally, I couldn't help but watch in awe.

On the one hand, the games symbolize not just athleticism at its finest, they also teach us lessons about dedication, sacrifice, and support systems; resilience and perseverance; and the power of the mind and body as well as a premium on the value of teamwork.

Those lessons made it easy to cheer for the expected gold medalists and breakout stars alike. While unabashedly pro-Team USA, those same values served as a reason to cheer even when America's finest athletes failed to earn a spot on the medal platform.

But there was something deeper to appreciate this time around, beyond the parade of athletic events with the beautiful backdrop of Paris's iconic landmarks and breathtaking city views.

First, it provided a much-needed break from the grinding and unyielding reminders that we're in the middle of an election year. How nice to briefly escape with daily doses of physical exceptionalism while catching glimpses of peace and unity around the idea of sport.

From a spiritual standpoint, I continually returned to the thought that these people were, in many ways, doing what they were created to do. Like a bird soaring in the air, a rose bush blooming where it's planted, or a brand-new car humming along at its highest speed, athletes from around the world showcased their mettle and ability.

Whatever sport I happened to catch, I couldn't help but think of the following Psalms:

Bless the LORD, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name! – 103:1 (The NIV replaces the phrase "all that is within me" with "my inmost being.")

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. – 150:6

Maybe I'm over-spiritualizing? But I'm not the first to draw the parallel.

One hundred years ago, at the 1924 summer games, Eric Liddell – the famed Scottish sprinter whose life was portrayed in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" – made history with his record-breaking first-place finish in the 400-meter. Crazy to think that wasn't his best event. He actually withdrew from his favored 100-meter race because it was scheduled on a Sunday when he had planned to attend church.

When asked about running, Liddell once said the following:

"I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast! And when I run I feel his pleasure."

But that's only part of the quote:

"You will know as much of God, and only as much of God, as you are willing to put into practice. Christ for the world, for the world needs Christ!"

Liddell, who spent his post-Olympic life as a missionary in China, understood his purpose was not limited to the Olympic stage nor his ability to run fast. Yet, he was shrewd enough to see how they were connected.

Daniel Roberts gets it. I interviewed him a week before he left his home in Georgia to compete in the 110-meter hurdles, in which he placed silver. He wasn't aware of Liddell or his faith, but when I mentioned it he immediately beamed with a broad smile.

"That's cool that even back then there were disciples out trying to just live their faith out loud and not be ashamed of the gospel," Roberts declared. "At the end of the day, that's all I'm trying to do."



"And if maybe 100 years from now someone can say the same thing about me, I feel like I've done something right," he added.

However, the smiles and emotional highs often quickly fade in the waning weeks, months, and years. That's especially true for retiring athletes.

Marilyn Okoro, who represented Team Great Britain in track and field in 2008 and 2012, retired after the Tokyo Olympics. She struggled to give up a sport to which she dedicated thousands of hours in addition to blood, sweat, and tears.

"By the grace of God, I feel fully recovered from my retirement," Okoro conceded in an interview before the start of the summer games. "Every athlete will tell you it's a big question mark of your identity. And one thing for me, I knew my identity was in Christ."

"It was my faith that pulled me out of that season. And God has really shown me that there is life after sport. There's life in him," she continued, explaining her plans to attend the Paris games to pray for the athletes.

Behind the scenes, there was a huge prayer and evangelistic movement with "hundred upon hundreds" of salvations according to Frank Shelton, a four-time chaplain at the summer games. His team of volunteers was part of a multi-national initiative to pray with athletes, coaches, and spectators throughout France.

"We had the honor to see souls saved on the street," Shelton wrote to me in an email. "Some of the athletes I met shared worship was happening on their own time, and I saw video footage of them praising God near the Olympic Village. We all witnessed the USA dominate, but {what} was so beautiful was how so many gave glory to God."

Shelton acknowledged the outrage over the opening ceremony but had this to offer.

"I reminded all those disgruntled at home after the opening ceremony that if we have to wait for the 'perfect conditions' to share the Gospel, we will never get started," he explained. "As Christians called to share the faith, we must resemble a dedicated fireman or a running back. Why? We just need an opening to run in and through when everyone else is running out or quitting."

For Shelton, it all boils down to understanding the call to reach everyone with the Gospel and that regardless of power, prestige or position, we are all "like sheep gone astray."

He shared the following picture to summarize the ministry outreach in Paris. It shows a chaplain for track and field walking and conversing with track star Grant Holloway.



PHOTO: Chaplain Frank Shelton with US track star Grant Holloway

Gold Medalist Grant Holloway on a causal stroll with a chaplain two days before he earned gold in the 110-meter hurdles.

Frank wrote that another chaplain said, "God just opened the door for me to start a Zoom Bible study with some of the Olympians long after we leave Paris."

What if the last two weeks were only a sampling of something bigger and better the world has to offer? What if the post-Olympic blues could be replaced with an eternal high and an everlasting hope?



While offering a break from reality and providing a glimpse at a world in harmony, the games can't compete with the greater picture of peace and unity outlined in Scripture.



So what do we do to fill the void? Something we should already be doing: communing with God and finding ways to intentionally enjoy the beauty of his creation. The opportunities to stand in awe aren't limited to watching people at the top of their game. Evidence of his handiwork is all around.



Psalms 19:1 tells us, "The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky displays what his hands have made."

Also true: so many have yet to experience the goodness of God and the richness of a life abiding in him.

Perhaps Shelton summed it up best as he ended his email to me:

"Praise God and folks are hungry for the Lord. True winning isn't just going after gold but God. However, when we seek Him first and His righteousness all these other things will be added unto you. Sometimes that includes gold, too!"