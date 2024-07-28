Global Outrage After Olympics Trots out Drag Queens to Blaspheme Jesus and the Last Supper

PHOTO: A protest near the French Embassy in Romania after the Paris Olympics mocked the Last Supper during Friday's ceremony with an LGBTQ+ icon flanked by drag queens. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics mocked the sacred Last Supper of Jesus Christ with a blasphemous drag queen presentation over the weekend, fueling global outrage that finally forced Olympics organizers to issue a partial apology on Sunday.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps claimed on Sunday, "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group... If people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

Christians around the world were stunned by the disturbing image of seeing a sexualized recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous "The Last Supper" painting.

From the Speaker of the House to billionaire Elon Musk to evangelist Franklin Graham, condemnation was swift and severe.

Graham warned, "Even more than being disrespectful to Christians, I would be concerned about being disrespectful to God. His Word tells us, 'Be not deceived, God is not mocked' (Galatians 6:7). Whether you're Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, or Protestant, it is offensive."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Musk called it "extremely disrespectful to Christians."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) posted, "Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. 'The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.' (John 1:5)"

Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.



The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always… pic.twitter.com/s88c9ymG9j — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 27, 2024

Even Christian Actress Candace Cameron Bure felt compelled to comment on the monumental mockery of the faith.

"I didn't really want to weigh in on the Olympics opening ceremony publicly because I always risk becoming a headline," she said in an Instagram post on Sunday. "But it felt too important not to."

"The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It's the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title," she said. "So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that's going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretations of the Last Supper was disgusting. And it made me so sad."

But she went on to add a positive twist, sharing, "God loves each and every one of you and His desire is for you to know Him. I won't stop praying and calling on Jesus' name. Share the gospel message. Let this be an encouragement to be bold in your faith. Let us rend our hearts back to God, father of Abraham. Let us pray. And pray for the Christian athletes to shine their light for the glory of God."

WATCH Her Full Statement Below: