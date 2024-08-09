Two-Time Olympian Daniel Roberts Clinches Silver in 110M Hurdles, Gives God Glory

PHOTO: Daniel Roberts, of the United States, celebrates winning the silver medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Team USA has shown its dominance in track and field at the summer games in Paris, racking up the medal count with both big and breakout names including Noah Lyles, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Cole Hocker, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone who dashed her own record to win gold in the women's 400-meter hurdles Thursday.

On Friday, American athletes Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts shared the medal platform after clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles.

Roberts earned silver with a narrow second-place finish by outleaning Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell, winning by .003 of a second.

Before the competition, Roberts told CBN News he was ready to compete and use his talent as a platform to promote his Christian faith.

"Everything outside of my faith is really what fits in," he said, explaining how it lays the foundation for his mindset. "When that is right, I know that I can go out there and give {God} my all, because at the end of the day, we're all here to worship God in our own special way. And this is just a different way that I use my abilities and my gifts to bring glory to him."



Click HERE to watch the full interview with silver medalist Daniel Roberts

Roberts took a tumble on the track after his photo-finish lean and can be seen in photographs with scrapes on his left arm. Although he told reporters those battle scars were earned in a brush with another competitor shortly after the race's start.

While Roberts may brush off the scrapes, he discussed his history with injuries with CBN News, including a torn ACL.

"It's always for our good," he said. "Knowing that at the end of the day... this isn't the end. This is just something that I have to get through or grow through. Maybe it's something that was meant for me to grow and change. So that I can be the man of God I'm meant to be."

For Roberts, he sees his success on the world stage as an opportunity to be an ambassador for his faith in God.

"I want to do my part in sharing the good news of what he's done in my," he explained. "People outside of this when they may see me and only see me as the track and field athlete, the Olympian, but if I can show them the other side of it and maybe bring them along for the journey then I'm doing great things in my eyes. I'm doing exactly what I'm meant to do."