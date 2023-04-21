Duck Dynasty's Willie & Korie Robertson Turn Story of Christ Into a Broadway-Style Musical

The story of Jesus' life is being turned into a new contemporary musical that will hit the big screen later this spring.

"His Story: The Musical" is the title of an upcoming theatrical event premiering in Dallas, Texas in May. It aims to share the Gospel message with a younger generation.

It's a Broadway-style musical with a story of love and redemption that's based on the life of Jesus–who performs miracles and gives wisdom and connects with people from all walks of life.

Willie and Korie Robertson from the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty" are producers of the musical and they told CBN News that although duck hunting and Broadway aren't a perfect match–Jesus is the connection.

"We were just blown away and we (knew) we wanted to be involved with this for sure," Willie said.

"We were just sold and all in from song one," Korie added. "We watched the whole thing and it's full of scripture and God's Word...we loved it from the moment we saw it."

"His Story: The Musical" was written by Anna Miriam Brown when she was 16 years old while on a mission to Africa, according to the movie's website.

Brown, a dyslexic, was unable to read or write before the age of 9, so she began to focus on the arts before writing her first songs at 15.

She sees the musical as a chance to reach her generation with the "timeless story of light and hope".

"There are so many ways to share the gospel, especially to this young generation," Willie shared. "This is something different. It is not in a church building. It's young. It's hip, but it's saturated in the Gospel."

"We felt like people were hungry, people were searching for something of meaning and we think they are searching for the Lord and this is another way to get that out," he added.

Korie shared that hundreds of young people auditioned to be a part of the cast.

"We watched person after person come in and sing their song and do their thing," she said. "It was really special to see...and it's been fun to see it come together.

Willie added, "We felt like after Asbury (revival) and these things that are cropping up in America (that) there's a hunger. People were wanting something and wanted to be somewhere. We are tickled to death to be a part of this and invite people to share this together...and continue being bright lights."

Tickets for "His Story: The Musical" are available now and can be found here.