'Blue Bloods' Actress Inspired by Biblical Story of Sarah and Abraham When Naming Adopted Son

Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray recently announced that she and her husband welcomed a baby boy and shared the couple was inspired by the biblical story of Sarah and Abraham when they named him.

Ray and her husband, Landon Beard, welcomed their son on November 7th amid a "whirlwind."

"Isaac Ray Beard was born on November 7th and he kind of came into our life, it was quite a whirlwind," Ray told PEOPLE.

"My husband and I weren't totally sure if we were going to have kids, at what point in our life that made sense, and all those things. I was at work one day, honestly, I was about to do a family dinner and I just had this overwhelming sensation of family and what I love about our life and all of these things."

The 42-year-old recalls calling her husband sobbing telling him, "I think we're supposed to be parents" and "I think we're supposed to adopt."

Ray, who plays the role of "Eddie" Janko, shared her desire to adopt with Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan connected Ray with actor, Peter Hermann, who had adopted two children with his wife.

"Graciously, he really held our hand and walked us through everything that we would need to know about adoption," Ray said. "It's a lot of first dates, almost. It almost feels like there's a ton of heartbreak that comes along with it."

The couple completed the adoption paperwork within a year and shortly afterward they were told about Isaac.

"It all happened in three weeks, really from zero to three weeks. Then we were bringing him out and it was incredible," Ray said.

The actress also told the outlet that she was inspired by the biblical story of Sarah and Abraham, who had their son, Isaac, at an older age.

Isaac in Hebrew means "one who laughs or rejoices."

"(Landon's) like, 'I think that's the name.' I was like, 'That's the name,'" Ray explained. "I guess that name has been with us for a long time. We never knew we'd ever have to use it and here we are. He is a lot of laughing and a lot of rejoicing."

Ray has been a new mom for three months and is loving every minute of it.

"We're just so focused on him right now," Ray shared. "And just showering him with love and trying to absorb every single moment we can of his just littleness, his little life."