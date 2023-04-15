'I Cried': Homeless Woman Becomes Superhero After Villain Allegedly Caught on Cam Stealing 3-Year-Old Boy's New Bike

A homeless woman in Maine is inspiring the masses after spending the little money she had to replace a little boy’s stolen bike.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Will Fuller-Wright, 3, was recently elated to get his first Spider-Man-themed bicycle but, when he and his mom went into a store to get a treat, they came outside to discover it was stolen.

Will was understandably heartbroken, with his mom, Liz Fuller-Wright, telling WMTW-TV the experience was a mixture of emotions for the family.

“I mean, sad, disappointed, you know, angry at the state of humanity,” she said. “He’s 3 years old. This is his first bike. And you don’t want to think that anybody would do that.”

Little did Will and his mom know, but a real-life superhero would soon come to the boy’s rescue. A homeless woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, stepped up to the plate to save the day.

The act of kindness unfolded after police posted to social media surveillance footage of the thief taking the bike. That’s when the woman, who lives in her car, saw the news.

“I happened to put Facebook on, and I saw that story about the little boy who had his bike stolen,” she said, noting she felt compelled to take action. “What this little boy was thinking when he came out of that store with his mom, and saw his bike missing — I cried.”

The woman continued, “I worried about what that little boy would be growing up and be thinking about the world. I went to Walmart, and I purchased the one and only bike, got him the helmet, the lock. And then I took it to Rockland.”

Will’s family was overwhelmed by the kind act. The public, too, has responded quite generously, with a fundraiser emerging for the homeless woman.

The Rockland Police Department honored the unnamed woman’s request not to be named, releasing a statement noting she asked for nothing in return. Authorities also shared some of her personal story.

“Unfortunately, she was recently forced to choose between making her rent or vehicle payment…not wanting to default on the car loan, she is now currently unhoused and living out of her vehicle,” the statement read. “Her own struggles did not deter the woman, however; and she selflessly purchased a new bike, helmet and lock at a local Wal-Mart and made the drive to Rockland.”

The press release continued, “The women’s generosity was contagious and a clerk who heard what she was doing, gave her money to help pay for tolls.”

As for the unnamed woman, she said will let Will know he’s never alone if she gets the chance to meet and chat with him.

“I’d probably let him know that no matter what happens in life, we go through our troubles, our ups and downs, but there’s always somebody out there that’s watching over us,” she said. “He’s never alone.”

Sometimes, it’s the simple actions in life that have the most impact. Find out how you can contribute to help the woman here.