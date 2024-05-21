CeCe Winans Sings 'Goodness of God' in American Idol Finale: 'Avenue for the Holy Spirit'

Renowned gospel music legend CeCe Winans performed a moving rendition of "Goodness of God" alongside former American Idol contestant Roman Collins for the 3-hour season finale Sunday night.

Millions of Americans who tuned in to watch the final episode of Season 22 to find out who would win the competition ended up watching a stirring Christian worship song performed by one of the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artists of all time.

Sunday's episode paid tribute to judge Katy Perry for her final season on the program after seven years. It included performances from current and former contestants, as well as guest appearances from the judges and other musical artists.

Winans, who has won dozens of awards throughout her career and has sold more than 17 million records, was invited to sing "Goodness of God" alongside Collins, who was eliminated this season just before the Top 10.

The duet's performance brought Perry to tears and has moved hundreds of others as the video continues to gain traction on social media.

So far, more than 500,000 people have viewed the clip on Instagram and another 100,000 have viewed it on YouTube.



"The best performance of this song I have ever heard. One of the best gospel performances I have ever heard, period," said conservative commentator Steve Deace. "Really blessed me, will share it with others now in the hopes it will bless them."

"CeCe Winans was definitely there on assignment... this was more than a performance... it was an avenue for the Holy Spirit to convict souls," a person commented on American Idol's social media page.

"I saw the performance live and was profusely praising and thanking the Lord that this song was being sung on live television nationwide!!! It was beautiful, but then it was sung by CeCe Winans," another user commented.

After the performance, Collins, who serves as the director of Biola University's Gospel Choir, shared on Facebook, "What an honor to stand beside this GIANT IN THE KINGDOM. God is so amazing he continues to blow my mind. I pray you all were blessed by this just as much as I was."

In a separate post, Winans replied, "It was an honor to sing #GoodnessofGod with you @romancollinsofficial!"

"Goodness of God" is not the only Christian song sung on the Idol stage this season.

Earlier this season, newly minted Idol winner Abi Carter performed "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" by Hillsong in April, which helped launch her into the Top 24 of the competition.

And as CBN News reported, former contestants Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey, and Melinda Doolittle performed "Shackles (Praise You)" by Mary Mary in honor of the life and legacy of Mandisa Hundley who suddenly died in April.

Mandisa became a household name after she made it to the top nine on the fifth season of "American Idol."

"The song sums up her life. I think she came in praising, I think she left praising. We're gonna miss her, but our loss is heaven's gain," Dixon told Idol host Ryan Seacrest after the performance.