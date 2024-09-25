President Biden Pushes for a Palestinian State in Final Address to the United Nations

In his final speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, President Biden said strong alliances are needed to stand for freedom while also repeating his call for the creation of a Palestinian state.

He stressed the importance of avoiding conflict with China and confronting Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

As Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah continues across Lebanon, Biden used part of his speech to urge Israelis and Palestinians to embrace peace and agree to a two-state solution.

"As we look ahead, we must also address the rise of violence against innocent Palestinians on the West Bank and set the conditions for a better future," the president said, pushing for a "two-state solution for the world where Israel enjoys security and peace and full recognition and normalize relations with all its neighbors and the Palestinians live in security, dignity and self-determination in a state of their own."

Biden also addressed the threat posed by Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah and is reportedly racing to acquire a nuclear weapon.

"Together, we must deny oxygen to its terrorist proxies which have called for more October 7ths and ensure that Iran will never, ever obtain a nuclear weapon," the president remarked.

Biden also touched on U.S.-China relations saying both countries need to make sure that trade rivalry does not escalate into something more dangerous.

"We also need to uphold our principles as we seek to responsibly manage the competition with China, so it does not veer into conflict," Biden said.

On the Ukraine front, the White House continues to condemn Moscow for its attacks against civilians. The Kremlin increasingly relies on short-range ballistic missiles and drones from Tehran, as well as North Korea, to wage its brutal war against Ukraine.

With Ukraine's president listening in the audience, Biden called on the global community to stand firm against Moscow.

"We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away. And we will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace under the U.N. Charter," he said.

This was the president's last address before the assembly as he prepares to leave office in four months, amidst global tensions on multiple fronts.

The upcoming election in 40 days is shaping up to be pivotal, particularly with the stark contrast in foreign policy views between the candidates.

A new survey shows voters are clearly divided on the U.S. role in the world.

According to the Institute for Global Affairs at the Eurasia Group, 58 percent of Harris supporters think the U.S. should maintain or increase U.S. forces overseas, while 58 percent of Trump's supporters say the U.S. should draw back.

