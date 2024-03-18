'He Gets Us' Campaign Sets Sights on Summer Olympics

The organization behind the "He Gets Us" campaign, widely recognized for its compelling Super Bowl advertisements, is now gearing up for a significant presence at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

The campaign, which has captured the nation's attention with its modern take on Jesus's teachings, also aims to share its message at major events like the NFL Draft, both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, and on an international stage.

Jason Vanderground with the company's ad agency, BrandHaven, celebrates its quick rise to success, competing as a top 100 advertising company in just two years.

"And anytime you're trying to get a message of Jesus across, you know, in the middle of like a beer and chips, like you've got to do something that's very visually interesting and provocative in order to drive those kinds of numbers and, and get people to the website," said Vanderground.

Most recently, "He Gets Us" spent an estimated $17 million on Super Bowl ads dedicated to the gospel message of loving your neighbor. Despite some questioning the hefty expenditure, Vanderground defended the approach, emphasizing the campaign's goal to emulate Jesus's generosity and reach both believers and skeptics.

"Yeah, I've certainly heard people question the amount of spending that we have," said Vanderground. "But what we're trying to do is, if we follow the example of Jesus, both as Jesus followers, but also people who are skeptical about Christianity – the level of generosity that he taught, if we actually did that, would be profound."

Regarding the campaign's strategy, Vanderground highlighted its extensive list of endorsements from a diverse crowd of public figures including actors like Taylor Lautner, NFL stars Russell Wilson, and Michael Pittman, to NASCAR's Joe & Ty Gibbs. The effectiveness of these advertising efforts is evident in the campaign's web traffic, which surged following the Super Bowl. Over two million users visited the "He Gets Us" website within 10 days of the game, generating over three million page views and significantly increasing engagement.

"Inserting that message of Jesus' love into the climate that we have today where we've got loneliness, and anxiety, and significant political differences; I think that's a very provocative idea to suggest to the American people," said Vanderground.

The campaign encourages people to explore this message further by visiting the "He Gets Us" website, where they can sign up for a Bible reading plan or join an online small group, fostering a deeper understanding and connection with the teachings of Jesus.

As the "He Gets Us" campaign prepares to take its message to the global stage at the Summer Olympics, its blend of modern advertising techniques and profound spiritual messages continues to resonate with a wide audience, demonstrating the enduring relevance of Jesus's teachings in today's world.