'He Gets Us' Super Bowl Ad Sparks Viral Debate About Jesus

CBN News
02-13-2024

Setting a record with a staggering 123.4 million viewers, the Super Bowl was the most-watched American television broadcast in a generation, and all of those eyes watching Sunday's overtime thriller were also exposed to a Christian message. 

The He Gets Us campaign is behind two ads that aired during the big game. One ad asks Who Is My Neighbor? with the words "the one you don't notice, value, or welcome" splashed back in large text.

The other ad called "Foot Washing" shows people washing the feet of others. 

It included the message, "Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet. He gets us. All of us. Jesus. HeGetsUs.com/loveyourneighbor"

The ads, like Jesus Christ himself, have attracted criticism, including from some Christians who are concerned the commercials appear to be condoning sin while others level accusations of "heresy."

Estimates suggest that 30 seconds of commercial time during Super Bowl 58 cost $7 million. The He Gets Us campaign ads added up to 75 seconds.

CBN News spoke with Jason Vanderground, president of the marketing firm "Haven" and co-creator of the "He Gets Us" campaign, for more about the controversy and the vision behind the Super Bowl ads. Click the video above to hear what he said.

Meanwhile, some Christians who aren't happy with the group's Super Bowl ad say it doesn't send the right message about Jesus.

One even created his version of a He Gets Us ad calling it "He Saves Us" instead, highlighting how Jesus radically changes lives to rescue sinners from sin.

