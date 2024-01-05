Christian Prof Reportedly Fired for Defending Biblical Truth Speaks Out: 'This Is a Gospel Issue'

A theology lecturer in the U.K. who was reportedly fired from his job at a Christian college over a tweet about biblical sexuality is suing to raise awareness and stop similar instances from unfolding.

Dr. Aaron Edwards was removed from Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, last March after he sent a tweet defending traditional marriage, something he said was sparked by what he sees as a retreating church comprised of pastors and leaders unwilling to preach on homosexuality and other related issues.

“The tweet was, ‘Homosexuality is invading the church. Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this because they’re busy apologizing for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true. This is a Gospel issue, by the way. For if sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a savior,'” Edwards recently told CBN Digital. “So, from my point of view, I was making a point about … evangelical cowardice at not standing up to what’s quite obviously happening [amid] secular incursion and invasion into the church.”

Homosexuality is invading the Church.



Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this b/c they're busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it's true.



This *is* a "Gospel issue", by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour. — Aaron Edwards (@aaron_p_edwards) February 19, 2023

Reaction to the tweet was intense, purportedly leading to his eventual punishment and firing.

Now, Edwards — a man who taught theology and said he found himself in the crosshairs for defending it — is on a mission to seek justice, suing over his firing.

“The primary reason is actually to raise awareness of the issue and … for the sake of justice,” he said. “It’s just horrendous how many times this kind of thing happens, but my case is quite unique.”

Watch Edwards explain:

Edwards said the fact this case is a “Christian against a Christian organization” elevates the situation.

While Christians often find themselves out of step with the culture, it’s not often that this sort of situation devolves between a faith-based institution and one of its staff.

“It’s like when the world has gone into the church, and into a denomination, or into a Christian institution, that you’re facing the world from your own people,” Edwards said. “As it were, from your brothers and sisters, [who] should be your brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

He expressed gratitude to the Christian Legal Center in the U.K., the organization supporting him and his case, and to the many who have offered support to him and his family after he lost his career. As for the lawsuit, Edwards said it’s essential he take action.

“If don’t do this … some other Christian or 10 other Christians are going to be in a similar position,” he said. “And other academics, especially, are probably watching this case going, ‘What’s going to happen here? Is this going to help me to speak out or is it going to make me shirk back and not say anything?'”

He said his case could end up establishing precedent. Watch the video above to learn more.

