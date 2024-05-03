Chick-fil-A Set to Convert Strip Club, Site of Recent Murder Into Restaurant

Photo by Brad on Unsplash

Light always has a way of overcoming and obliterating darkness. This reality is apparently at work in Portland, Oregon, where a Chick-fil-A restaurant is reportedly set to replace a strip club.

In a move sure to excite the brand’s fans, Portland is getting its first Chick-fil-A within city limits. And the new location is set to replace The Venue Gentleman’s Club, OregonLive reported.

Plans have been in motion for quite some time, with the city approving a proposal in October to change the building. The gentleman’s club purportedly plans to relocate after Chick-fil-A takes over.

Some locals might welcome the change of venue for a variety of reasons. Among them: two men were reportedly shot April 1 in the parking lot at the location, with one succumbing to his wounds.

Plus, a woman who works as a server at the Olive Garden across the street told KATU-TV there are elevated concerns over crime in the area.

“People’s cars were broken into,” Karen Abdel Sayed said. “You get approached by strangers a lot.”

Perhaps a family-friendly and popular restaurant could help alleviate some of those challenges while attracting a different clientele. Jacob Loeb, who writes for Montavilla News, noted the restaurant could bring more people into the area, which some are looking to rehabilitate.

“The presence of a Chick-fil-A location can often change the character of a street, drawing many patrons,” Loeb wrote. “Its addition to the business roster for the area could bolster the efforts of Mall 205’s rehabilitation along with other shopping additions planned for neighboring commercial spaces.”

Permits issued in 2023 would allow Chick-fil-A to alter the current building, including the outside and roof, while also increasing its size by around 60 square feet. However, according to USA Today, more recent permits this month seek to potentially demolish the building and totally rebuild it.

In a May 2023 statement about the proposed plans, Chick-fil-A told KOIN-TV the opportunity to create the new location would help serve customers.

“The Portland community presents a tremendous opportunity to serve our customers, where we currently have nine restaurants in the metro area,” the company said, expressing elation over the chance to help “grow the brand.”

Information about the new restaurant location comes after Chick-fil-A made headlines for generating more than $21 billion in sales in 2023, a stunning 14.7% increase over the previous year’s $18.81 billion. Read more about that here.

