The "Foar Brothers" rowing team celebrates after placing third in the World's Toughest Row race in English Harbour, Antigua. (Photo credit: Cedarville University)

Cedarville Alumni 'Foar Brothers' Row Across the Atlantic, Raising Funds for Refugees

Steve Warren
01-22-2024

The "Foar Brothers" rowing team, including Cedarville University alumni Thomas Hamilton, Timothy Hamilton, Trent Hamilton, and their nephew, Ben Clark, completed their 3,000-mile World's Toughest Row on Friday, Jan. 19 when they reached Antigua. 

They started their quest to row across the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 13 from the tip of Africa. In all, they rowed continuously for 37 days, 10 hours, and 55 minutes, facing 20-foot waves, relentless sprays of salt water, hunger, and scorching heat in a test of endurance, perseverance, and faith. 

To their surprise, the Foar Brothers team finished in third place. 

The team participated in the race to raise money for Send Relief, a nonprofit organization that will help serve Afghan refugees. As of Monday, they had raised $45,320 – just a few thousand dollars shy of their $50,000 goal, according to the team's GoFundMe page. 

While out in the middle of the Atlantic, Thomas Hamilton and his team posted a video to the social media platform X telling about their journey to raise funds for Send Relief. 

Upon crossing the finish line in English Harbour, Antigua, the four men stood up and, embracing each other, shared a prayer together. 

The annual race begins in early December with teams participating from around the world. The race structure brings together an environment where teams from across the globe gather in the race village San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands. The atmosphere is electric as people help each other prepare for the challenge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean, all with the same objective – to take on the unique experience of crossing an ocean in a row boat. 

Each team rowed in excess of 1.5 million oar strokes while racing across the Atlantic. 

You can watch the team come across the finish line in Antigua here

