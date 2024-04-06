Brandon Lake Recounts Powerful Moment He, Phil Wickham Asked Audience if They Wanted to Accept Christ

Christian singer Brandon Lake recently recounted touching events at a concert last year that reaffirmed why he and other musicians perform faith-based music.

Listen to them on the latest episode of "Quick Start"

Lake told Christian Headlines a powerful moment unfolded during his “Summer Worship Nights Tour” with fellow performer Phil Wickham after Lake and Wickham asked the audience if they wanted to start relationships with Jesus or get back on track with the Lord.

“What had happened was, when we gave this invitation to raise your hand if you want to say ‘yes’ to Jesus, apparently a line of security guards all raised their hand[s],” Lake said. “Many believers there that night ran forward and celebrated with the security guards.”

The singer said the experience was “really cool” but, beyond that, he said it exemplified why he and fellow music artists do what they do.

“That’s why we do this,” Lake said. “It’s not to entertain; it’s to see people have an encounter with God.”

He continued, “People are going to get healed and set free on these nights. … But the main goal is salvation.”

As CBN News has reported, Lake often speaks about spreading the Gospel. He has partnered with “The Chosen,” the popular drama chronicling the lives of Jesus’ early followers, and continues to tour and spread his faith-inspired music.

He told CBN that performing is his “calling.”

“[Leading worship] is my calling and I won’t stop doing it until He says to stop,” Lake said.

Read more of Lake’s story about the security guards here.