Will Your Dishes Be Clean? Biden's DOE Issues New Dishwasher Rules in Appliance Crackdown

The Biden administration wants to limit how much water and electricity new dishwashers would use within three years, and critics say consumers should brace for much higher prices for appliances as a result.

Under the Department of Energy's (DOE) newly proposed rules, dishwashers would be limited to using 3.2 gallons of water per cycle. That's way less than the current federal limit of 5 gallons with most using 3.5 gallons per cycle or less, according to Fox Business. Manufacturers would also be required to reduce their products' energy consumption by 27%.

Any changes to dishwashers would apply only to new models once the rules are in effect, probably by 2027.

The DOE predicted on May 5 that such energy-saving actions would save Americans millions of dollars in utility bills every year.

"The Congressionally-mandated proposed standards for new dishwashers and beverage vending machines and final standards for electric motors are designed to conserve energy and water while mitigating harmful carbon pollution," the DOE said in a press release.

"DOE expects the new standards for electric motors will save American businesses approximately $464 million per year on energy costs, while the proposed standards for dishwashers, which have not been updated in over a decade, will save American consumers approximately $168 million per year on their utility bills," the statement continued.





The Washington Times noted the proposed rules mark the most significant energy crackdown on dishwashers in a decade and come as the appliance manufacturing industry is struggling to comply with a plethora of Biden administration rules aimed at boosting energy efficiency and cutting carbon emissions.

"With today's announcements, DOE is making rapid progress to strengthen outdated energy efficiency standards—as directed by Congress and in coordination with our industry partners and stakeholders—and support healthier, safer communities for the American people," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a press release.

The 78-page document detailing the proposed DOE rules can be found here.

However, some manufacturers say the rules mean consumers will pay higher costs for new appliances. Using less water and electricity could also impact the performance of the new dishwashers.

Jill Notini, a spokeswoman for the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, told The Daily Mail that ordinary Americans will ultimately pick up the tab for the new rules.

"Consumers will pay the real price," she said. "The Department of Energy has proposed very stringent standards for home appliances that will require higher upfront costs to purchase a product."

"Manufacturers just want to be able to deliver high performing, fully featured products at costs that consumers of all incomes can afford. The DoE is making that very difficult with the standards they are proposing," Notini added.

Abigail Marone, communications director for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted, "Dems want to make everyone miserable for their radical green energy agenda. Leave our gas stoves alone. Leave our dishwashers alone. Leave US alone."

CBN News reached out to the DOE for comment. In an emailed statement, a DOE spokesperson said, "The Department is required by Congress to review appliance energy conservation standards and determine whether to amend such standards. As such, DOE will continue to build on our decades-long partnership with industry partners and stakeholders to improve the efficiency of household appliances and provide more Americans the opportunity to save on their utility bills, all without sacrificing the reliability and performance that consumers have come to expect and rely on."

As CBN News has reported, Biden's DOE has also targeted other appliances, including washers, clothes dryers, refrigerators, and gas stoves in the name of climate change.

In March, the DOE proposed a rule that would change efficiency standards for washing machines by mandating new machines use considerably less water.

Those mandates would force manufacturers to reduce cleaning performance to ensure their machines comply, leading industry giants such as Whirlpool said. They'll also make the appliances more expensive and laundry day a headache—each cycle will take longer, the detergent will cost more, and in the end, the clothes will be less clean, the manufacturers say, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

In addition, the department also proposed new energy-efficiency standards for refrigerators that would be effective in 2027.

Officials with one appliance manufacturer, Samsung, said in a letter dated April 28 to the DOE, it supported the DOE's new rules for energy conservation.

"Samsung fully supports the proposed energy conservation standards for refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and freezers by DOE. The proposed standards are expected to bring significant benefits to consumers and the environment, including substantial energy savings,

reductions in emissions of harmful pollutants, and cost savings for consumers. Although manufacturers may experience negative impacts on their net present value, the industry is anticipated to be able to adapt to the new standards with relative ease," the letter said.

While the government claims higher appliance prices will ultimately save consumers money through lower energy and water bills, the Free Beacon reports those estimated savings won't apply to all consumers, roughly a quarter of whom "would experience a net cost."

The new dishwasher rule marks another example of the Biden administration trying to change consumer regulations to meet its green goals.

As CBN News reported in January, multiple reports indicated the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was considering banning natural gas stoves, allegedly due to concerns over how they might affect children's health.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) argued in a February tweet there was nothing to worry about concerning gas stoves. "Nobody is taking away your gas stove," Schumer tweeted on Feb. 3

Then, as CBN News reported, New York State became the first state in the nation to ban natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings just last week.