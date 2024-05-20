Woman Who Prayed While Dangling From Bridge Credits Lord For Survival: ‘God Is Listening’

Newly released dashcam footage of an accident that left a massive semitruck dangling from a bridge earlier this year is going viral — and for good reason.

The shocking footage of the Kentucky four-vehicle crash, which unfolded March 1 on the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, is absolutely terrifying.

The accident allegedly took place after Trevor W. Branham, 33, lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the wrong lanes, hit another car, then struck the semitruck in question.

Sydney Thomas, 26, was reportedly driving the semitruck, which was sent off the bridge and dangling — an unimaginable scenario.

Fortunately, Thomas wasn’t injured in the astonishing event. She spoke out this week about what unfolded that day, how she believes God heard her prayers, and how she’s faring.

“Sometimes you pray, and I’m guilty of this: I pray, and I don’t think God is listening,” she told WHAS-TV. “But He was that day.”

WATCH: Heart-stopping dash cam video shows the moment a pickup truck hit a tractor-trailer, causing it to plow through a guardrail and dangle over the edge of a Louisville bridge — 100 feet high above water. pic.twitter.com/oNCJX8o28y — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2024

Her dad, Marc Thomas, told the outlet he, too, believes the Lord was watching over her.

“It didn’t really hit me until I looked over to my right [while crossing the Kennedy Bridge] and I’d seen that equipment hanging into the air,” he said. “That [rescue] was nothing but God displaying himself to me.”

Sydney Thomas explained what led the truck to go off the bridge, noting the suspension on the vehicle went out and she lost total control — a shocking horror that left her dangling 100 feet over the Ohio River, as WHAS-TV noted.

“When I went through the railing, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy way to die,'” she said, noting she really believed her life would come to an end.

Thomas hung for 40 minutes until firefighters were able to use a crane to lift someone down to reach her. She remained still the whole time, fearing movement would send the truck plummeting into the water.

Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden soon appeared at her window mid-air latched to a harness and hanging from the crane. He asked if he could pray with her – and the two proceeded to invoke the Lord.

“She was praying a lot,” Carden told WHAS-TV. “And I prayed with her.”

In the end, Thomas was rescued by the firefighter and lifted out of the truck.

Though she has no plans of traveling ever again on the Clark Memorial Bridge, she credited God for saving her, and pledged not to be overtaken by fear.

“God has me here for a reason and I have to fulfill my purpose in life,” she said. “And I can’t let something like that stop me from doing what I’m supposed to do for Him, because He brought me out of it.”

Thomas added, “He doesn’t want me to…live in fear the rest of my life.”

As for Branham, he was arrested in March and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license, WDRB-TV reported. His next court appearance is in June.

Please continue to pray for Thomas as she processes through the chaos of that day.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***