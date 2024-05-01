'We're Going to Light Up This World': National Day of Prayer to Lift God's Word to Combat Darkness

This year's theme for the 73rd National Day of Prayer is "Lift up the Word - Light Up the World" from the biblical passage in 2 Samuel chapter 22. It reads in part: "O Lord, you are my lamp. The Lord Lights up My Darkness." It is a message that organizers say is needed now more than ever.

"It seemed all we were talking about was darkness," Kathy Branzell, President of the National Day of Prayer Task Force told CBN's Faith Nation. "'Oh, America's getting darker, our schools are getting darker, my neighborhood's getting darker.'"

Branzell explained, "While that might feel true, the truth is darkness is the absence of light. This year by lifting up the Word, we know His Word in prayer won't return void and we're going to light up this world."

The annual National Day of Prayer, which was established by Congress in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, is a call for Americans to humble themselves before Almighty God, to seek His guidance, wisdom, and blessing.

Branzell said events like the unrest and anti-semitic protests on college campuses should guide how Christians pray.

"We are praying God's presence on those campuses. We are praying for the Holy Spirit to come in and for hatred to be diminished and for love to come in and to take over," she said.

The hope is that the light already breaking through at some schools will spread to others.

Author and speaker Jennie Allen who has witnessed repentance, revival, and mass baptisms on several college campuses said many students are ready to hear the message of salvation.

"Gen Z is different," Allen said in an interview on CBN News' The PrayerLink. "They are open to God, and they want to confess their sin. They're sick of the world and they want something different. Not all of them, but a lot of them."

"And I think what the older church needs to hear and believe is that it's possible," added Allen. "God is doing it again. He is awakening his people. And so, to pray and to pull those kids into your life and your home and disciple them because they're hungry."

In a nation divided by politics, race, and hot-button social issues, organizers realize that only a unified church can pray with power. That is why the National Day of Prayer is partnering with the National Unity Weekend movement which brings churches together every June to teach on unity and serve their communities.

Bishop Derek Grier of Grace Church in Dumfries, Virginia is the founder of the group.

"If there was ever a time our nation needed unity it's right now – particularly before we go into this election season," Grier told CBN News. "And as the church unites around the things that we have in common, the things that we disagree over become minor. And with that, people in our various communities can run into the church as a place of refuge."

A refuge of light that outshines the darkness.

CBN will be hosting a LIVE broadcast for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2 at 8 pm EST on the CBN News Channel, the CBN News YouTube page, or here at CBNNews.com below:

